Greater Noida residents want authorities’ action over stray cattle menace

Greater Noida: Many residents in parts of Greater Noida at places like Delta 2, Beta 1, and Delta 1 among others are having a hard time due to stray cattle which they allege has turned into a daily nuisance. Residents want that the authorities should take appropriate and visible action to address their problem. (HT Photo)

They allege that such animals also pose a risk to commuters’ lives and at times also feed on plantations done at public places such as parks or along the roads. Despite repeated complaints to the concerned authorities, residents allege precious little is done in real terms.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Residents want that the authorities should take appropriate and visible action to address their problem. GNIDA officials, however, informed that work is in progress to open a shelter home for such animals.

According to Alok Nagar, general secretary, Residents welfare association (RWA), Delta 2, the stray cattle are roaming freely in several areas including Beta 1, Delta1, Delta 2 among other locations, giving a tough time to residents, and vehicle users.

“Commuters on roads remain at risk of getting hit,” he said.

Due to the menace, free traffic movement is hindered as the stray cattle are often roaming on the roads, occupying the footpaths and even the traffic signals, alleged Deepak Bhati, a resident of Beta 1.

Another resident, Ajay Kumar said the cattle destroy plants and trees in public parks, upon dividers, along roads and other places. “The stray cattle feed on the plants and trees, becoming a threat to the environment as well.”

Some residents said that even the garbage piled up at roadsides is often scattered by the cattle, and alleged that the authorities have not done much to address the problem despite repeated complaints.

RWA general secretary, Delta 2, Nagar appealed to the authority officials to take cognisance of the problems being faced by residents and “take action by moving the stray cattle to shelter homes”.

Assistant manager (health), Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), Manoj Kumar said that they are aware of the situation. “We are currently in the process of extending the capacity of our existing shelter home for cattle in Jalpura, which presently accommodates around 1,500 cattle,” he said.

“Works are in progress to set up one more shelter home with a capacity of around 500 at a different location and soon, the situation will be improved,” the official added.