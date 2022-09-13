Man booked for creating fake social media profile of IPS officer
Harish Chander, the deputy commissioner of police (Noida) informed that an FIR under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act were registered on Tuesday against the suspect, identified as Rishi Saini, a resident of Jalaun
A suspect has been booked at Sector 113 police station in Noida for allegedly creating a fake profile of an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer on social media on Tuesday.
A complaint was submitted by Manzil Saini, a 2005-batch IPS officer belonging to Uttar Pradesh cadre, who is currently in central deputation and posted as a deputy inspector general of police (DGP) of the National Security Guard (NSG) under the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Monday night.
“I came to know about the incident when a few days back one of my friends informed me that she saw my profile on Instagram. I found out that someone had created the profile over a year back and has my photograph in uniform. I immediately submitted a complaint at the local police station on Monday night,” said Saini, who is a resident of Sector 78 in Noida.
Harish Chander, the deputy commissioner of police (Noida) informed that an FIR under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act were registered on Tuesday against the suspect, identified as Rishi Saini, a resident of Jalaun.
“The technical team of Gautam Budh Nagar police identified the man who had created the account. He created a fake profile of the complainant using her available pictures from the internet and misused her credentials to impersonate her. Teams have been dispatched to nab the suspect,” DCP Chander added.
Manzil Saini informed that the same person who has created the profile has also been messaging her on WhatsApp. “After the suspect was identified, I found out that the same person has been messaging me repeatedly. Even after blocking several of his numbers, he would message me from a new number. His most recent message was three days back on my birthday,” she said.
Manzil Saini has earlier served as SSP Lucknow and DIG National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and is widely known for busting a multi-million inter-state kidney racket in 2008 when she was the Moradabad ASP.
-
Motorcycle-borne men shoot at woman in outer Delhi, probe on
Two bike-borne men shot at a 55-year-old woman in front of The woman, Santara (single name)'s daughter and granddaughter outside their home in outer Delhi on Monday night, police said. The woman, Santara (single name), had come to meet her daughter at her house in Prakash Vihar near Shahabad Dairy just minutes before she was shot in the abdomen, police said. Five teams have been formed to identify and nab the assailants, police said.
-
2 men kill Delhi store owner over PayTM balance, arrested
A 58-year-old footwear store owner was stabbed to death at his shop near south Delhi's Jamia Nagar by two men who saw his PayTM balance on his mobile phone, police said on Tuesday, adding that his assailants have been arrested. Police identified the two suspects as Mehraj Alam, 32, and Taufiq Kalam, 21, both residents of Muzaffarpur in Bihar. Alam and Kalam were hired to paint Ahmad's house in Shaheen Bagh.
-
SP likely to re-elect Akhilesh as party chief for third term next month
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav was most likely to be re-elected for the third consecutive term for the next five years at the party's national convention likely to be held sometime next month, said a senior SP leader aware of the development. Patry's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Naresh Uttam Patel was also likely to retain his post, the SP leader added. The SP is currently busy with its membership drive.
-
Digha station nears completion but Airoli-Kalwa elevated corridor to take three years
Although Digha station on the Central Line will be ready by the year-end, commuters will have to wait for at least three more years to have a smoother and faster travel to Navi Mumbai while avoiding the ever-congested Thane station. An elevated corridor connecting Digha with Airoli and Kalwa stations is still stuck in the land acquisition stage due to protests by project-affected people.
-
Construction of stormwater drains has been going on for 20 yrs: Bommai
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said, “In recent times, rajakaluves have gained a lot of significance. Like they (Congress) said, the construction of rajakaluves has been going on for the last 20 years. Out of the 859km, 450km has been covered in the last two decades.” To be sure, that is about 22.5 kms per year.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics