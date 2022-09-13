Home / Cities / Noida News / Man booked for creating fake social media profile of IPS officer

Man booked for creating fake social media profile of IPS officer

Published on Sep 13, 2022 11:36 PM IST

Harish Chander, the deputy commissioner of police (Noida) informed that an FIR under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act were registered on Tuesday against the suspect, identified as Rishi Saini, a resident of Jalaun

Ashni Dhaor

A suspect has been booked at Sector 113 police station in Noida for allegedly creating a fake profile of an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer on social media on Tuesday.

A complaint was submitted by Manzil Saini, a 2005-batch IPS officer belonging to Uttar Pradesh cadre, who is currently in central deputation and posted as a deputy inspector general of police (DGP) of the National Security Guard (NSG) under the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Monday night.

“I came to know about the incident when a few days back one of my friends informed me that she saw my profile on Instagram. I found out that someone had created the profile over a year back and has my photograph in uniform. I immediately submitted a complaint at the local police station on Monday night,” said Saini, who is a resident of Sector 78 in Noida.

Harish Chander, the deputy commissioner of police (Noida) informed that an FIR under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act were registered on Tuesday against the suspect, identified as Rishi Saini, a resident of Jalaun.

“The technical team of Gautam Budh Nagar police identified the man who had created the account. He created a fake profile of the complainant using her available pictures from the internet and misused her credentials to impersonate her. Teams have been dispatched to nab the suspect,” DCP Chander added.

Manzil Saini informed that the same person who has created the profile has also been messaging her on WhatsApp. “After the suspect was identified, I found out that the same person has been messaging me repeatedly. Even after blocking several of his numbers, he would message me from a new number. His most recent message was three days back on my birthday,” she said.

Manzil Saini has earlier served as SSP Lucknow and DIG National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and is widely known for busting a multi-million inter-state kidney racket in 2008 when she was the Moradabad ASP.

  ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ashni Dhaor

    Ashni Dhaor is a correspondent with Hindustan Times. She covers crime, education, health, politics, civic issues and environment in Ghaziabad city. She graduated from Delhi University in 2015 and has since been working with Hindustan Times since.

