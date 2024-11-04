Man robbed, fired at in Noida; 2 held after gunfight

Noida: Two brothers were arrested following a gunfight with police on Sunday morning for allegedly robbing and injuring a 44-year-old man by firing at him in Noida’s Sector 36 locality on Thursday night, said officers, adding a looted mobile phone and cash have been confiscated from them. Police recovered cash ₹ 4,700, a mobile phone, a pistol used in the crime, a country-made pistol, five live cartridges, and a motorcycle from their possession. (Representational image)

The suspects were identified as Raja Thakur, 23 and Mithun Thakur, 29, who hail from Begusarai, Bihar and reside in Hosiyarpur area of Noida, they added.

On Thursday night, Dipesh Kumar, an Odisha native, who works at a restaurant in Sector 63, Noida, was returning in an inebriated condition to his accommodation in Wazidpur, Sector 63, from his friend’s place in Delhi when two men met him near Sector 52 Metro station, said police.

Police said as Kumar was drunk, the accused laid a trap. “The accused booked the auto for Sector 37, and at an isolated place near the Sector 36 main gate, they paid the fare and asked Kumar to alight the auto,” said Ram Badan Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Noida, adding that then they robbed him of ₹5,000 and mobile phone.

“When Kumar protested and nabbed Mithun, Raja fired at him, and he (Kumar) sustained a bullet injury below the chest. The brothers then fled the spot. Later, on the complaint of Kumar’s relative Khagendra Patra, a case under Section 109 (attempt to murder) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered at Sector 24 police station,” the DCP added.

Police scanned multiple CCTV camera footages installed near the spot and made a road map.

“The suspects were out to rob someone in Noida. As they spot Kumar in inebriated condition, they robbed him. But when Kumar grabbed Mithun, they shot him to escape,” said Arvind Kumar, station house officer, Sector 24, adding that on Sunday following a tip-off when police received a tip-off that the duo was about to rob someone in Noida near Sector 54, a team reached there and tried to stop the bike-riding suspects.

“When suspects did not stop and fired at the police team, they suffered bullet injuries to their legs in retaliatory fire,” added Kumar.

Police recovered cash ₹4,700, a mobile phone, a pistol used in the crime, a country-made pistol, five live cartridges, and a motorcycle from their possession. Their crime record is being probed, officers said, adding that Kumar is also informed to be in stable condition.