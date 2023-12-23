Nine techies hurt after lift falls from eighth floor at office building in Noida

Nine employees of an IT firm were injured after the lift they took crashed from the eight floor of the high-rise commercial tower at Sector 125 in Noida on Friday evening, officials aware of the matter said. HT Image

Rajneesh Verma, assistant commissioner of police-1, Noida, said the incident took place around 5.45 pm when the employees were heading home after work.

“The local police rushed to the spot after receiving information that a lift fell from the eighth floor of the River Side Tower in Sector 125. Police took the injured people to a nearby private hospital,” said Verma. Five out of the nine people were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) as they received critical injuries, including fractures. However, their conditions are stable, he added.

“The tower rents out office space to various firms. All the nine injured employees worked at the same firm, Erasmith Technologies Private Limited,” said Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida.

One of the injured employees, Sagar, said, “There have been earlier incidents of lift malfunction at the office as well.”

“Two people of the maintenance firm responsible for the upkeep of the lift have been taken into custody for questioning,” said the DCP.