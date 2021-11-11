Noida: Deteriorating air leads to increase in patients with respiratory issues

Government and private hospitals in Gautam Budh Nagar are reporting a deluge of patients coming in with respiratory issues. Doctors say the high pollution levels and deteriorating air quality in the district have triggered chest and breathing issues.

Due to the worsening of air quality in the last one week, cases of respiratory diseases in out-patient departments (OPDs) of hospitals across the city have gone up in the last few days. Doctors said most complaints pertain to asthma attacks, breathing difficulties, bronchitis and burning sensation in the eyes, among other issues.

“In the last one week, there has been a 25% increase in patients coming in with complaints of acute respiratory infection, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), acute bronchitis, bronchial asthma and fever. In cold weather, dust and smoke in air settle on a lower surface in the atmosphere, which triggers allergic reactions in the respiratory tract and spreads infection as a lot of viruses and bacteria are also present in this toxic air,” said Dr N K Sharma, president of Indian Medical Association, Noida.

As per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Noida has been recording “severe” air for six days since November 4--the day Diwali was celebrated.

Dr Yatendra Singh, medical superintendent at Community Health Centre, Bhangel said among the patients suffering from respiratory issues, there is a large number of patients who are unaware of their allergies and asthma.

“Many people are unaware that they are asthmatic or allergic to pollutants and their condition has aggravated into acute breathing problems since the pollution levels increased in the past week. We have been nebulising most of the patients and providing inhalers to the rest of them. In the last one week, there has been an increase of about 25-30% such patients in the OPD,” said Dr Singh.

Doctors at Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida said this time, patients with no history of bronchial asthma or COPD are also showing severe symptoms.

“Surprisingly, we are seeing that not only are the diseases getting flared up in patients with history of respiratory issues but even healthy patients, with no history of bronchial asthma or COPD are showing severe symptoms since the last one week,” said Dr Devendra Kumar Singh, associate professor of respiratory medicine at Sharda University and Hospital, Greater Noida.

He added about 50% of the hospital’s out-patient department (OPD) is filled with patients having moderate symptoms such as headaches, wheezing, coughing as well as breathing difficulties. “About two to three patients are currently admitted in the emergency ward as well, as they are suffering from severe symptoms and are unable to breathe. They have to be put on oxygen support or ventilators,” he said.

Doctors at the district hospital in Noida’s Sector 30 have witnessed about 30% increase in patients complaining of dry and itchy throat, cough, fever and chest congestion.

“Compared to a week ago, there has been a 30% increase in patients complaining of respiratory issues. All such patients are middle aged and most of them are those who have to go out for work,” said Dr Vikas Kheria, general physician at the district hospital’s flu clinic.

At Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, 30% of all OPD patients are those suffering from respiratory problems.

“Earlier, patients suffering from respiratory issues make up about 15-20% of the total footfall in the OPD. However, in the last one week, this has increased to 30%. About 1% of these patients with breathing difficulties, acute bronchitis or COPD also needed to be hospitalized,” said Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta, director of GIMS.

Dr D K Gupta, chairman at Felix Hospital in Sector 137, advised people to avoid going outdoors and always wear masks while stepping out.

“N-95 masks are able to provide protection against PM2.5 pollutants in the air. Hence, people should start using them when going outdoors. Those who go for morning walks should avoid it as the air in the morning is at its most toxic level since the particles settle closer to the ground. As soon as people develop respiratory or breathing issues, they should consult their doctor,” said Dr Gupta.