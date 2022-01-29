Noida: Industrial units in Dadri seek better civic infra

The industrial sector in Dadri constituency is fervently hoping that their long-pending demands for public transport, better roads and regular sanitation in the region, among others, make it to the agenda of candidates in the fray.

Dadri is home to over 4,000 industrial units located in Surajpur Industrial Area and Sectors 1,2 and 3 in Ecotech, which employ at least 40,000 workers.

Dadri is one of three assembly constituencies in Gautam Budh Nagar that goes to polls on February 10. It is currently represented by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Tejpal Nagar, who is again contesting the elections. Other candidates in the fray include Raj Kumar Bhati from the Samajwadi Party (SP)-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) alliance, Deepak Bhati Chotiwala from the Congress and Manveer Singh Bhati from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

According to Vishard Gautam, president of the Indian Industries’ Association (IIA) (Gautam Budh Nagar chapter), large-scale encroachment and poor condition of roads in the industrial areas often lead to traffic issues.

“For the movement of heavy vehicles in industrial areas, there is a need for wide and smooth roads in and around the region. However, massive encroachment by vendors, shops and potholed roads often makes things difficult for trucks and other heavy vehicles. We have often raised this issue with the authorities but to no avail. We hope the public representative from the constituency can help us in the matter,” said Gautam, who runs a workshop in Surajpur Industrial Area.

According to industrialists, workers often struggle due to the sheer lack of public transport and other connectivity issues in the entire area.

“For workers who come from other districts, the commute from Dadri railway station to the industrial areas is an arduous task by itself as there is no public bus service plying on the route. Workers from the nearby villages also face a lot of hardship due to poor transport,” said Amit Sharma, who runs an industrial unit in Greater Noida.

Lack of proper sanitation adds to the infrastructure woes in the entire area, say IIA representatives.

“There is no proper system in place for sewage treatment in the industrial areas. Wastes and discharges from industries are often dumped on the main roads of the sectors or on some nearby empty plots. The authorities do not pay as much heed to industrial sectors as much they do for residential areas. It reflects poorly and international investors who visit these areas are an embarrassed lot to see garbage on the roads,” said Sarabjit Singh, a member of the IIA.

Industrialists also want the setting up of skill development centres in the region. “The government should set up institutes such as ITI (Industrial Training Institute) or a polytechnic college in the area for the locals, so they can be trained and employed. This will generate jobs and also resolve workforce issues in our factories,” said Rakesh Bansal, another IIA member.

When asked about the concerns, candidates say that development of industrial areas in Dadri constituency is high up on their agenda.

“During my tenure, I have had several meetings with the representatives of the IIA and have also informed the authorities about their problems. The development of the industrial sector is extremely pivotal for the advancement of the nation and is on top of my agenda,” said BJP’s Nagar.

SP candidate Bhati said, “I am aware of the problems faced by the industries in and around Dadri and have met their representatives. This sector is often neglected. However, I promise that if I am elected from the constituency, the welfare of industrial areas will be my topmost priority”.

