Noida Police slaps Gangsters Act against 33 in GST fraud case

Noida: The Noida police on Monday said that charges under the Gangsters Act have been invoked against 33 of the 45 accused arrested till date in the Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud case. On June 1, 2023, police claimed to have busted a gang suspected of orchestrating a ₹ 10,000 crore GST fraud, the operation involved registering thousands of companies under stolen or fake identities and utilising the firms to generate express-way bills and obtain input tax credit from the government. (Representational image)

Police have registered a fresh FIR against these 33 accused under charges of the Gangsters Act, a senior officer told HT.

On June 1, 2023, police claimed to have busted a gang suspected of orchestrating a ₹10,000 crore GST fraud. The operation involved registering thousands of companies under stolen or fake identities and utilising these firms to generate express-way bills and obtain input tax credit (ITC) from the government.

A total of 45 people, including residents of Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Sirsa (Haryana), Jaipur (Rajasthan) and Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh), have been arrested for being allegedly involved in the scam.

“An FIR has been filed at the Sector 20 police station under relevant sections of the Gangster Act against 33 people. The Act has been invoked to attach properties of the accused obtained fraudulently by causing losses to the exchequer by claiming fake Input Tax Credit amounting to ₹10,000 crore,” said Shakti Avasthy, deputy commissioner of police (crime).

The suspects booked on Monday include people from different places in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh.