1 killed after police open fire during communal clash in Tripura

One person was killed after police opened fire and resorted to baton charge during a communal clash between two communities at Kadamtala in the North Tripura district on Sunday night. The clashes between two communities at Kadamtala in the North Tripura district escalated after several shops were allegedly vandalised and commodities were set ablaze on Sunday night. (PTI)

Police said that the clash started over collection of donations for the upcoming Durga Puja celebrations and escalated after several shops were allegedly vandalised and commodities were set ablaze.

Superintendent of police (SP) Bhanupada Chakraborty told news agency PTI that the death was due to police firing.

“One person succumbed to his bullet injury. Two others were also injured in the clash over the collection of puja subscriptions at Kadamtala. At least eight people have been arrested,” he said.

Police said the situation has been brought under control with the intervention of religious leaders from both communities. They said they were taking appropriate action and urged people to avoid gatherings, and refrain from spreading rumors or unverified information.

Meanwhile, the local administration has imposed certain restrictions on public movement under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita from Sunday evening till October 9.

An order issued by Dharmanagar sub-divisional magistrate Sajal Debnath said the restriction would be effective around the jurisdiction of Kadamtala police station in Dharmanagar of North Tripura from 6pm to 6am the next day.

The North Tripura district police said on X, “An incident related to law and order that occurred today under Kadamtala PS has been resolved with the intervention of religious leaders from both communities”.

“[The] situation in Kadamtala is completely under control. Police are taking appropriate action. Please don’t spread rumours,” they added.

Congress leader Sudip Roy Barman said, “A conspiracy has been going on in the state since long. The incident yesterday happened in front of police. If the police had taken steps then, the situation would not have escalated. How will people keep faith in the police? The chief minister, the home minister (chief minister Manik Saha holds the home portfolio) is responsible for this. He has to admit his complete failure”.

BJP spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjee said, “The state government will take strict action. All steps to bring the situation under control have been taken. Those who were directly or indirectly involved in the incident will be identified and legal action will be taken against them.”