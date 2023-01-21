12 new autonomous med colleges across U.P. to start batches this academic session

LUCKNOW A dozen more autonomous state medical colleges will start running batches from the coming academic session. To this end, the Uttar Pradesh government has appointed principals at these colleges, said a press statement from the state government on Saturday.

Among fresh appointments, Dr Dwijendra Nath has been made the principal at autonomous state medical college in Lalitpur while Dr Reena Sharma is the new principal at the autonomous state medical college in Amethi, Dr Arvind Singh Kushwaha is the principal at autonomous state medical college in Auraiya, Dr SL Verma is principal at autonomous state medical college in Kanpur Dehat.

Similarly, Dr Rakesh Kumar was appointed principal at the autonomous state medical college in Kushinagar, Dr Dhananjay Shrikant Kotasthane at autonomous state medical college in Gonda, Dr Rajat Srivastava at autonomous state medical college in Pilibhit, Dr Manisha Jindal at autonomous state medical college in Bulandshahr, Dr Urmila Karya at autonomous state medical college in Bijnor, Dr Shailesh Kumar Goel at autonomous state medical college in Lakhimpur Khiri, Dr Salil Kumar Srivastava at autonomous state medical college in Sultanpur, and Dr Suresh Kumar Singh at autonomous state medical college in Sonbhadra.

“Principals at 12 under-construction medical colleges have been appointed and these colleges will be functional from the academic session 2023-24,” said Alok Kumar, principal secretary, medical education, Uttar Pradesh.

Explaining the benefit of these new colleges, Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors, said, “New medical colleges coming up in state will be instrumental in providing specialised care to people in these districts (where colleges are coming up). The need for specialised care makes patients travel from their home district to other district in search of higher medical centre, and this can be avoided with the start of medical colleges.

Notably, the state government has planned one medical colleges in each of the 75 districts of U.P. and most of these new colleges are coming up in districts that lack a medical college. The colleges are strategically located to cater people in need of medical care particularly those in rural pockets. The state government has also proposed starting of medical colleges on private-public-partnership (PPP) mode in 16 districts. At present, 10 medical colleges are already running under the PPP mode.