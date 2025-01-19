AAP will form govt in Delhi by winning 60+ seats: Mann

Moga : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh on Sunday said Aam the Aadmi Party (AAP) will form the government in Delhi for the fourth consecutive term by winning more than 60 seats. Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh on Sunday said Aam the Aadmi Party (AAP) will form the government in Delhi for the fourth consecutive term by winning more than 60 seats.

Mann reached Moga district to lay foundation stone for expansion of district administration complex and participate in a “Women Empowerment Summit”.

“We do not do politics of religion, we do politics of development. I have just returned from Delhi after two days of campaigning for the assembly elections. I ensure you that for the fourth consecutive time, the AAP will form the government in Delhi with more than 60 seats,” he said.

“The BJP is scared as it is foreseeing defeat and has resorted to violence,” Mann said in reference to attack on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s vehicle. The AAP on Saturday alleged that stones were thrown at Kejriwal’s car while he was campaigning in the New Delhi constituency.

‘Holding talks with farmers only solution’

When asked about Centre’s invitation of meeting to agitating farmers, Mann said that holding talks is the only solution to resolve farmers’ issues. “I had asked the Centre to initiate talks with farmers and even participated in previous meetings. Punjab is food bowl, if the Centre doesn’t listen to the problems of Punjab and Haryana farmers, who will? If they call farmers’ annadata, they should respect them as well,” he said.

‘47% dip in road mishaps after SSF’

“The Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) formed by the Punjab government is being appreciated across the country. Chief ministers of other states have sought information from us. When I was an MP, I got the data on road accident deaths. On an average, 14 road accident deaths were reported per day, 5,000 fatalities a year, in the state. The number of deaths in road accidents has reduced by 47% since the SSF has been deployed in the state. Data also shows 150% rise in the number of injured persons in road accidents. It shows those who would have died, were only injured due to quick response of the SSF. The SSF has also returned ₹5 crore cash and jewellery worth ₹2 crore, which was recovered from their damaged vehicles, to accident victims. The SSF employees will be honoured on January 26,” Mann said.

Mann laid the foundation stone of the expansion of the district administrative complex (DAC) at Moga. The third and fourth floor of the building will be constructed at a cost of ₹10.31 crore.

“The project will be completed by August this year. A ﻿﻿total of 48 rooms will be constructed on both the floors. The ultra-modern building will also be equipped with fire detection, emergency evacuation and public address system. A ﻿﻿95 KW solar power generation system will be installed in the building for adequate use of renewable energy,” he said.

Addressing the Women Empowerment Summit at ISF College, Mann underlining the crucial role of wWomen in overall progress and development of the society, said that empowerment of women is pivotal for empowering the entire society.