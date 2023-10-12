All expressway issues to be tackled by Dec: UPEIDA CEO

LUCKNOW Industrial development commissioner Manoj Kumar Singh, who also serves as the CEO of the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), has affirmed that all operational issues related to expressways would be diligently resolved by December. This declaration was made during a seminar jointly organised by UPEIDA and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Thursday. Representative pic (HT File)

Addressing the gathered audience, Singh revealed plans to establish solar parks along the Bundelkhand Expressway, assuring its equivalence to the renowned Agra Expressway. He also emphasised that the forthcoming Ganga Expressway project would be of a world-class standard. Notably, the beautification of the surrounding landscape of all expressways was announced as part of the improvements.

Accompanying Singh at the event, Hari Pratap Shahi, additional CEO of UPEIDA, highlighted that expert recommendations regarding expressway construction would be duly conveyed to the responsible agencies. This commitment towards addressing challenges and enhancing the expressway network underscores the UPEIDA’s dedication to efficient infrastructure development.

IIT-BHU Introduces Sensor-Based Monitoring System

In another breakthrough development, the Indian Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU), has introduced a sensor-based monitoring system aimed at mitigating issues such as speeding, overloading, and vehicles traveling in the wrong lanes on expressways.

During the seminar, Professor Brind Kumar of IIT-BHU revealed the innovative technology, detailing that sensors would be installed at intervals of 500 meters along expressways. These sensors have the capability to estimate a vehicle’s speed through sound analysis and promptly send a warning to the driver in the event of excessive speed. Importantly, these sensors would be integrated with high-security cameras already present along the expressways, ensuring a comprehensive approach to safety.

Kumar added that a proposal has been submitted to the state government, advocating for the adoption of this advanced technology as a means to prevent accidents and enhance safety on expressways.

