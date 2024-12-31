Andhra tourist killed in fight with shack staff in Goa: Police

A 28-year-old tourist from Andhra Pradesh was killed in Goa allegedly after an altercation with a shack owner and his staff over a food order around 1 am on Tuesday, police said. This is the third death of a tourist over the last few days in Goa. (PTI)

Police said that the deceased has been identified as Bhola Ravi Teja and they have arrested four persons — the shack owner Agnel Silveira, 64, his son Shubert Silveria, 23, and two staff of the shack Anil Bista, 24 and Samal Sunar, 23, both natives of Nepal.

“At around 1 am, a dispute regarding placing a food order escalated into violence at the Marina Shack, Calangute Beach. The accused allegedly assaulted Teja with wooden sticks and physical blows, resulting in a head injury. Teja succumbed to his injuries,” North Goa superintendent of police (SP) Akshat Kaushal said.

The altercation began after the shack allegedly refused to take additional orders citing that it was past their closing time. This escalated after the tourist group began questioning the bill for the dishes they had ordered earlier and refused to pay it, leading to violence and assault of the tourist.

This is the third death of a tourist over the last few days in the state.

Earlier a 26-year-old Delhi resident died after falling unconscious while partying at the Sunburn Electronic Dance Music Festival on November 28. On the Christmas Day, a tourist from Maharashtra died after a tourist boat capsized. Over 20 people, including children, were rescued in the incident.