Assam: Congress alleges discrepancy in EVM votes in Karimganj; inquiry ordered

The opposition Congress in Assam has alleged that there was discrepancy in counting of votes in electronic voting machines (EVMs) at Karimganj Lok Sabha seat of the state, the results of which were declared on June 4 along with the seats in the rest of the country. The chief electoral officer Assam said the returning officer (of Karimganj seat) and DC Karimganj has been asked to enquire and explain the discrepancy. (Representational Image)

The seat was won by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kripanath Mallah for a second consecutive time defeating Congress’s Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury by a margin of 18,360 votes. According to the Election Commission, Mallah had secured 545,093 votes while Choudhury got 526,733.

Date mein Crickit, late mein Crickit! Catch the game anytime, anywhere on Crickit. Find out how

Days after the results, it surfaced that while the total votes polled in EVMs in the seat were 1,136,538, the total votes counted (in EVMs—excluding postal ballot) were 1,140,349— a total of 3,811 more votes than polled.

“As soon as we came to know about the discrepancy in votes polled in EVMs and votes counted, we mailed a complaint to the Election Commission. The discrepancy questions the result and amounts to corrupt practice. Hence, repolling should be ordered in Karimganj,” Congress candidate Choudhury told journalists in Guwahati on Monday.

He urged the EC to order repolling in the entire constituency and keep the declaration of win of the BJP candidate in abeyance till the matter is resolved.

“We have tried all options available with us to highlight the malpractices and discrepancies. The difference of 3,811 votes creates a doubt on fairness of the election. Since no action has been taken on our complaints yet, we are left with no other option but to seek legal remedies,” Choudhury said.

The Congress candidate informed that he had filed 19 complaints to the EC on the day of polling, April 26, about mismanagement and rigging of votes in Karimganj and also named 38 polling centres where such malpractices took place.

“The returning officer (of Karimganj seat) and DC Karimganj has been asked to enquire and explain the discrepancy. More details can be shared on receipt of official report from the returning officer, Karimganj,” chief electoral officer Assam, Anurag Goel, posted on his official X handle on June 8—four days after the counting.

Karimganj district collector and returning officer of the seat, Mridul Yadav, didn’t respond to calls seeking details on the inquiry. When contacted, Assam CEO Anurag Goel didn’t say when Yadav is expected to submit the inquiry report.

Both BJP and Congress kept their 2019 tally this time in Assam. While the ruling party bagged 9 of the 11 seats it contested, Congress candidates won three seats. The other two seats were bagged by BJP’s ruling partners, Asom Gana Parishad and United Peoples Party Liberal (UPPL).