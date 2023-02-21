Assets of 47 Nagaland MLAs increased from 0.1% to 6870%: ADR report

According to a recent report released on Monday by poll watchdog Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the assets of 47 of the 53 MLAs recontesting in the 2023 Nagaland assembly elections had seen a spike from 0.1% to 6870%, while the assets of the six MLAs decreased from -1% to -90%.

ADR and the Nagaland election watch analysed the self-sworn affidavits of the 53 re-contesting MLAs while making these claims.

The report further claimed that the average assets of these 53 re-contesting MLAs fielded by various parties, including independents in 2018 was ₹5.46 crore whereas compared to now it had increased by ₹1.64 crore to ₹7.10 crore.

Also Read: 50% of Meghalaya candidates are crorepatis, 6% have criminal cases: ADR Report

“Average percentage growth in assets for these 53 re-contesting MLAs is 30%,” according to the report.

The average assets of the 24 MLAs of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) were the highest, touching almost ₹2 crore in terms of average asset increase.

According to the report, of the top five re-contesting MLAs with the highest asset increase, the top two leaders were from the NDPP wherein party MLA B.S. Nganlang Phom from the Tamlu constituency declared a “maximum increase in assets with an increase of ₹15.05 crores i.e from ₹21.91 lakhs in 2018 to Rs. 15.27 crores in 2023 recorded at a whopping 6870%.”

Similarly, NDPP Neiphiu Rio, who represented the Northern Angami-II constituency, showed an increase in assets by ₹10.53 crore from ₹36.41 crore in 2018 to ₹46.95 crore in 2023.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) showed a 43.6% increase in assets where 12 of its MLAs’ assets surged from ₹3 crore in 2018 to nearly ₹5.5 crore in 2023.

The assets of BJP MLA H. Tovihoto Ayemi, representing the Dimapur constituency, rose by 420% from ₹1.78 crore in 2018 to ₹9.27 crore in 2023.

The ADR’s graph further noted that the five MLAs of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) had shown an increase in assets by 43.07% whereas seven MLAs of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) had a 29.32% surge.

The other five MLAs from the Naga People’s Front (NPF) (3), IND (1), and the Republican Party of India (Athawale) (1) had shown a growth of 12.27%, 7.45%, and 7.07% respectively in their assets.

Also Read: Nagaland elections: Amit Shah says AFSPA may be lifted in 3-4 years

The ADR report comes almost a week ahead of the 60-member Nagaland legislative assembly elections due to take place on February 27.

The majority mark in the Nagaland Assembly to form the government is 31.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and formed the government in Nagaland after 2018, with backing from the Janata Dal (United) and an Independent.

For 2023, the NDPP and the BJP are again teaming up together and have announced the same seat-sharing arrangement. The NDPP has fielded candidates in 40 seats while the BJP is aiming to win the remaining 20 seats.