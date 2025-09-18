Chandigarh Airport to roll out perks to attract foreign airlines

Working on enhancing international air connectivity, the Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) is all set to offer significant incentives to attract foreign airlines. A parliamentary standing committee in July last year noted that Indian airlines enjoy fewer points of call abroad compared to international carriers operating in India. (HT File)

The move comes as the airport, despite its “international” tag, currently operates only two overseas flights—to Dubai and Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates—alongside 33 domestic services. The round-the-clock operations at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport began in April 2019.

Speaking on the occasion of Passenger Service Day on Wednesday, CHIAL CEO Ajay Verma said, “The incentives offered include waiver of night parking charges, airport fees, landing charges and cargo handling charges, along with marketing support for airlines. The draft policy has been forwarded to the Union ministry of civil aviation for approval.”

He shared that these concessions could reduce operational costs for airlines by ₹1-1.5 crore per month, as they pay ₹70,000 to ₹80,000 per flight as land and parking fee.

Verma explained that extensive consultations were held with airline operators before framing the policy. “We are hopeful that the policy will make Chandigarh a more attractive destination for international carriers,” he said.

A key hurdle, however, remains the issue of granting Chandigarh the status of a “point of call”, which allows foreign airlines to operate regular international services under bilateral agreements between countries.

Verma said the matter was recently raised at a meeting in Kolkata and discussed by the Airport Advisory Committee. Efforts are also underway at the political level, with the chief ministers of Punjab and Haryana as well as Chandigarh’s member of Parliament urging the Union government to approve Chandigarh as a point of call.

Currently, the civil aviation ministry is reviewing 17 airports, including Chandigarh, for this status. The proposal envisions flights to destinations within seven to eight hours of flying time, which could open direct connections to south-east Asia, central Asia and parts of Europe.

The government has so far been reluctant to expand these rights, arguing that Indian carriers already face disadvantages. A parliamentary standing committee in July last year noted that Indian airlines enjoy fewer points of call abroad compared to international carriers operating in India. The panel recommended that the ministry negotiate for more overseas points of call to balance the playing field.

There is strong resentment among industrialists in Mohali over this issue. They point out that the airport is strategically located, surrounded by four states—Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and parts of Jammu & Kashmir, along with Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, Passenger Service Day was observed at Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport with a series of community-centric activities, including free health check-ups, a blood donation camp, tree plantation, passenger feedback sessions and a painting competition. Schoolchildren were taken on guided tours of the airport, while arriving passengers received a warm welcome. A new play area for children was also inaugurated.

Verma said such initiatives enhance passenger experience and reinforce the airport’s position as a growing gateway for both domestic and international travel.