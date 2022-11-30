Home / Cities / Others / Chhattisgarh: Youth commits suicide after cop thrashes father

Chhattisgarh: Youth commits suicide after cop thrashes father

Published on Nov 30, 2022 07:22 PM IST

Villagers on Tuesday staged a protest outside the police station demanding an FIR against the constable accused of thrashing the youth’s father

For representational purposes only. (ANI File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

Disappointed over the alleged police torture against his father, a 23-year-old youth committed suicide in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district by jumping in front of a train in Belha on Monday, the police said on Wednesday.

The youth, identified as Harish Chandra Gendle of Bhainsbod village, was upset after his father was allegedly thrashed by cops, said a police officer, adding that the incident triggered protests outside the police station.

On Tuesday, Bilaspur senior superintendent of police Parul Mathur suspended Rooplal Chandra for allegedly beating up Gendle’s father.

On Monday, Gendle’s motorcycle hit the bicycle of a school girl, following which the latter lodged a police complaint. Subsequently, the police took his father Bhagirathi into custody as the youth was not present at home when they arrived.

The youth rushed to the police station upon hearing the news, where he claimed that constable Chandra was seen thrashing his father.

“Gendle committed suicide after seeing this. A two-member committee has been constituted to inquire the matter. We have suspended the constable,” said additional superintendent of police (rural) Rahul Dev Verma.

Meanwhile, villagers on Tuesday staged a protest outside the police station demanding an FIR against the constable.

Story Saved
