Chinese citizen arrested in East Champaran

Security forces in Bihar’s East Champaran district arrested a Chinese citizen on Tuesday evening while he was attempting to cross the border at Raxaul along with a Nepali national. Chinese national identified as Hi Zeshi (Sourced Pic)

This arrest brings the total number of Chinese nationals detained on the Indo-Nepal border in recent weeks to five. On May 7, four Chinese nationals — He Qiangsheng, Huang Limin, Li Yonghai, and Deng Yijum — all residents of Hunan, China, were arrested in Raxaul town of East Champaran.

Confirming Tuesday’s arrest, Dhirendra Kumar, sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Raxaul, said the Chinese national, identified as Hi Zeshi, son of Hui Zhizan, was arrested near the Customs office in Bharat-Nepal Maitripul while trying to enter India illegally with a Nepali citizen.

“While the Chinese citizen was found attempting to enter Indian territory without valid documents, the Nepali citizen was arrested for facilitating his illegal entry,” said the SDPO, adding that further investigation is underway.

This arrest follows a recent spate of such incidents on the Indo-Nepal border. On April 25, an American citizen, identified as Eitan Ben Shahar, was detained near the Indian customs office at Raxaul for attempting to cross into Nepal without valid documents.

In response to the increasing number of arrests, the Chinese embassy in Nepal recently issued an advisory on May 30, urging its citizens to avoid traveling near the India-Nepal border. The advisory came two days after two more Chinese nationals were apprehended by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) at the Pipraun check post along the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar’s Madhubani district.

Despite repeated warnings from the Chinese embassy, some Chinese nationals continue to enter the sensitive border region, leading to their detention for illegal entry.

Earlier, personnel of the 48th SSB Battalion spotted two Chinese nationals standing on a culvert in no man’s land while filming the Indian territory. When asked to stop and show their mobile phones, the duo appeared unable to understand the instructions. They were subsequently handed over to Harlakhi police station for illegal entry.

During preliminary questioning, they identified themselves as Wu Hailong (38) from Dalian City in Liaoning Province and Sheng Jun Yong (30) from Xiuning in Anhui Province.

Superintendent of Police, Madhubani, Yogendra Kumar, said a team of interpreters had to be called in from Delhi by an intelligence agency to assist with their questioning during police remand, as the duo could barely understand English or Hindi.

In such cases, agencies like the Intelligence Bureau (IB) or the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) may assist by providing interpreters or arranging virtual translation services, according to informed sources.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) typically informs the Chinese embassy in New Delhi of any such arrests. The embassy may then seek consular access to meet the detained individuals and provide legal assistance, including support for securing bail.

(With inputs from Bishnu K Jha)