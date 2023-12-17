Former Congress MLA shot dead in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tirap; probe underway

The Arunachal Pradesh police have begun their probe into the alleged killing of former Congress MLA from Khonsa West, Yumsen Matey, who was shot dead on Saturday afternoon, officials aware of the matter said. Former MLA from the Khonsa (West) constituency in Arunachal Pradesh, Yumsem Matey, was shot dead on Saturday (Twitter Photo)

Matey (53), a prominent local leader, was shot and killed during his visit to the Raho village in Tirap district near the Myanmar Border, police said. Militants active in the area are suspected to be responsible for the killing.

The former legislator was visiting the area with his associates when a person accosted him and sought to talk with him privately, following which Matey walked away from the spot with that person, said the officials mentioned above.

A few minutes later, a gunshot was heard, and he was found dead by his associates. It is suspected that the killer fled towards Myanmar after the incident, a senior Tirpa police officer said.

“We have lodged a case of murder and are conducting investigations to nab those responsible for the former MLA’s killing. Details of the probe cannot be shared at this point as it might affect investigations,” said Gupta, superintendent of police, Tirap told HT over the phone.

A former government servant, Matey, had won from the Khonsa West seat in 2009 on a Congress ticket. He switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2015 after losing the election in 2014. He had recently announced plans to contest from the same seat on a BJP ticket next year.

Chief minister Pema Khandu took to X to express condolences over the demise of the leader. “I am deeply anguished at the demise of former MLA Yumsen Matey and strongly condemn the horrific act. My deepest condolences to the family and I assure that the State Government stands firmly with them in this moment of grief.”

“The Arunachal Pradesh Police has been asked to expedite investigations and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book soonest possible,” he said.

Several militant groups, including factions of the National Social Council of Nagaland (NSCN) and United Liberation Front of Asom-Independene (ULFA-I), are active in three districts of Arunachal Pradesh-Tirap, Changlang and Longding-which are close to the Myanmar border. Several camps of these groups are based in the neighbouring country and use these districts to go there.

In May 2019, just days ahead of the assembly polls, the sitting National Peoples Party (NPP) MLA from Khonsa West and 10 others including his son were shot dead by suspected cadres of the Isak-Muivah faction of NSCN on a stretch of road between Khonsa and Deomali in Tirap district.