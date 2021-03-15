Green NIBM: Residents’ forum, forest trust plant trees along 1km stretch to prevent littering
PUNE The NIBM-Undri road residents’ forum, in association with the Anandvan Forest Trust, has planted trees along one side of a road in the area, which has witnessed dumping of garbage in the recent past.
A water tanker has also been commissioned to water the plants.
Earlier, this one-km stretch of the road had seen the installation of boards appealing to residents to put an end to garbage littering in the area.
Anand Kumar, president of the trust, said, “We want to make Pune one of the greenest cities in the country and a disease-free city. Tree plantation will ensure that the environment is safe and citizens have plenty of pure oxygen to breathe, which will help tide the current pandemic.”
Forum office bearer, Shahnaz Chawla, said, “Our mission is ‘green NIBM’, and we will take the help of all stakeholders to make it a garbage-free area at the earliest. Members of the forum will be at the site, from NIBM chowk to Everyjoy premises, every morning from 7am to 9am to clean the garbage, supervise the sanitation workers and ensure that the plants are looked after and watered.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrests gangster Ravi Pujari for extorting property consultant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bombay HC rejects 13-year-old rape survivor’s plea to terminate advanced pregnancy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court orders ₹15 lakh relief to Amritsar man acquitted of terror charges 20 years ago
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana Improvement Trust takes possession of school land amid staff resistance
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thrashing of dalit boys: Punjab child rights panel seeks action against Sangrur panchayat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Village in Ludhiana declared containment zone as 30 students test positive for Covid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MNS puts up hoardings in Gujarati to woo community in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachin Vaze’s kin moves Bombay HC, says ex-cop’s arrest by NIA is illegal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Khwaja Yunus case: Sachin Vaze’s role remains untried in court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man held for molesting woman passenger on board Rajdhani Exp
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachin Vaze case: Sena’s Varun Sardesai to sue Nitesh Rane for defamation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Over 12K take the jabs at 122 vaccination sites in Lucknow
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Strict lockdown imposed in Nagpur as Covid-19 cases continue to rise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
41-year-old killed, 3 hurt in car-van collision on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Doctors in north corporation threaten to go on leave on Friday, launch indefinite strike after to demand pending wages
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox