IMA Agra comes in support of Paras hospital

A day after the state government ordered suspension of license and sealing of Agra’s Shri Paras Hospital for allegedly turning off oxygen for five minutes on April 26 to see which patients would survive, and left 22 people gasping for breath, the Agra chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday came out in support of owner Dr Arinjay Jain.

Blaming the administration for arbitrary action, the IMA said action was taken without waiting for the report of the probe committee constituted for the purpose.

“We demand that the seal of hospital is removed, and license of hospital restored till the committee submits its report. It is false to say that 22 deaths took place because of the mock drill on April 26,” said Dr Rajeev Upadhaya, president, IMA, Agra chapter, who informed that five-member committee of doctors has been asked to investigate the matter.

Past president of IMA, Dr Sudhir Dhakre will head the committee of doctors.

“There should have been proper enquiry about video going viral and then only appropriate action should have been taken against Dr Arinjay Jain who was being blackmailed in the name of video,” said Dr Dhakre.

The allegations about the hospital are related to a video that surfaced on Monday where Shri Paras Hospital owner, Arinjay Jain, is heard saying that he conducted a “mock drill” at 7am on April 26 during an acute oxygen shortage in the city and 22 people were “eliminated” after they “turned blue”.

Jain denied the allegations on Tuesday said such an exercise was not done.

After the video went viral on social media, a case was registered against Jain at New Agra police station for violating the Epidemic Diseases Act, creating false alarm under the disaster management act and disobeying official orders under the Indian Penal Code.

After the Shri Paras Hospital was sealed, 55 patients were shifted to other hospitals. Two committees have been entrusted with separate inquiries.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party, the Congress and the Shiv Sena have been protesting against the hospital.

Shiv Sena activists were beaten up by hospital staff on Tuesday when the matter was exposed.

The Shiv Sena activists have lodged case against the hospital staff and are demanded arrest of Dr Arinjay Jain.

The Aam Aadmi Party organized a sit in protest at St John’s College crossing on Thursday.

“We are demanding that Dr Arinjay Jain be booked for murder of 22 patients, and we would continue holding dharna till our demands are met,” said Kapil Vajpayee from AAP.

The Congress Party undertook candle march from Bhagwan Talkies crossing till Shri Paras Hospital seeking arrest of Dr Arinjay Jain, said Amit Singh, secretary for Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee.

Despite these protests, Agra Chapter of Indian Medical Association (IMA) has decided to stand with Dr Arinjay Jain, the owner of Shri Paras Hospital.