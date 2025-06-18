Search
Wednesday, Jun 18, 2025
‘IndiGo flight from Delhi landed in Raipur but door didn’t open for 30 minutes’

ByRitesh Mishra
Jun 18, 2025 10:57 PM IST

IndiGo said the Delhi-Raipur flight experienced a delay in opening the aircraft door after landing due to a minor technical issue

RAIPUR: Passengers aboard IndiGo flight 6E-6313 from Delhi to Raipur were stuck inside the aircraft for nearly half an hour on Wednesday after a delay in opening the door due to a technical issue, people familiar with the matter said.

The Indigo logo during the annual International Air Transport Association meeting in New Delhi. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO)
The Indigo logo during the annual International Air Transport Association meeting in New Delhi. (REUTERS FILE PHOTO)

Raipur mayor Meenal Choubey, who was in the plane, said the flight landed at about 2:20pm, but the passengers were unable to get off for more than 30 minutes.

“When we inquired about the delay, the crew informed us of a technical problem and said they were trying to fix it. Eventually, we requested them to call for external help. Only after that did ground staff manage to open the door,” Choubey told reporters.

“We weren’t scared, but after the recent Ahmedabad air crash, even minor issues bring back those unsettling memories,” she added.

Former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel, who was also on the plane, said the passengers had to remain in the aircraft for nearly 40 minutes due to the malfunction.

In a statement, IndiGo acknowledged the incident. “Flight 6E-6313 from Delhi to Raipur on June 18, 2025, experienced a delay in opening the aircraft door after landing due to a minor technical issue. The door was opened following standard safety checks,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

“We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused and thank our passengers for their patience and understanding,” the airline added.

Follow Us On