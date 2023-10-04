JD-U MLA seen with revolver in hand at hospital, says it’s habit

Controversial JD-U legislator Narendra Kumar Niraj alias Gopal Mandal has once again caused a stir when he spotted moving around inside Jawahar Lal Nehru Medical College and hospital (JLNMCH) in Bhagalpur on Tuesday with a revolver in hand. Gopal Mandal, JD-U MLA from Gopalpur in Bhagalpur, was in the news last time when he was seen moving around in undergarments on board Patna-New Delhi Tejas Rajdhani Express. (HT file)

The five-time MLA from Gopalpur constituency in Bhagalpur district was accompanying his ailing granddaughter who was taken there for treatment, hospital sources said.

A video clip, which purportedly shows the MLA at the hospital with a revolver in hand, has been circulating in social media.

When approached by reporters, Mandal confirmed and even justified his act. “Since I am in the race for getting a ticket to contest the parliamentary elections next year, I fear other contenders may kill me and hence I carried my revolver in my hand. Although my bodyguards are always with me, carrying my licensed revolver in hand is my habit,” he told reporters.

“My supporters also want me to carry a revolver and I can’t go against my people’s wishes,” he added for good measure.

The ruling party MLA said he can’t trust police with his life. “Police can’t protect me. It is my duty to protect myself from all dangers.”

Mandal also hailed the findings of the caste survey in Bihar, which were released on Monday. “After the publication of the caste survey report, it is a certainty that I will be elected MP, given the number of the people of my caste, and hence I need to be more alert,” he said.

The legislator is not new to controversies.

Earlier, he had allegedly threatened to shoot a doctor at the same hospital with AK 47 over a delay in treatment of a man of his constituency. On another occasion, he had spoken of dealing with his political opponents with violent means.

Meanwhile, police said no one has lodged any formal complaint about Tuesday’s incident at the hospital.

Bihar rural works minister Jayant Raj, when asked for his comment on the incident, said, “I see no problem if he carries a licensed revolver with him wherever he goes. If anything untoward happens, law will take its course.”

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Singh demanded immediate arrest of Gopal Mandal.

