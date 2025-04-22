Menu Explore
Kerala man held with LSD worth 11.7 crore in Goa: Police

ByGerard de Souza
Apr 22, 2025 09:06 PM IST

Police said the accused, identified as Mohammed Samir, 29, a native of Palakkad in Kerala, had been living in Goa for the last five years and was running a guesthouse in Baga

PANAJI: The Goa police have arrested a 29-year-old man from Kerala with LSD worth 11.7 crore from Siolim, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Police said the accused had a rented house at Siolim where he operated his drug business. (Representational image)
Police said the accused had a rented house at Siolim where he operated his drug business. (Representational image)

Superintendent of police (SP) Sunita Sawant said the accused, identified as Mohammed Samir, 29, a native of Palakkad in Kerala, had been living in Goa for the last five years and was running a guesthouse in Baga. He also had a rented house at Siolim where he operated his drug business, the SP said.

“The accused was apprehended with 4.72 gms, i.e 10 drops, of highly potent LSD liquid when he had come to deliver the same just outside his rented premises at Siolim. The raid then took a massive turn when a search of his house recovered 110 gms of high micron LSD along with 101gms ganja,” she said.

110 gms of high micron LSD, when further diluted, is enough to make 10-12 lakh LSD paper blots, each of which costs 3,000 to 5,000 in the retail market.

LSD or lysergic acid diethylamide, sometimes referred to as acid, is a potent psychedelic drug, and is usually sold soaked on a piece of blotting paper.

The arrest comes close on the heels of the arrest of another Kerala man, Nibu Vincent, who was held along with a husband-wife duo, carrying 4.32 kg cocaine.

In March this year, the Goa police seized 11kgs of hydroponic weed worth 11.6 crore, believed to have been sourced from Thailand.

“We are constantly on the lookout for information about the drug trade and as and when we receive information, we verify the information and accordingly conduct raids. The police are following a policy of zero tolerance towards drugs,” Sawant said.

