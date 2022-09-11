Ludhiana | Complaint filed against singer for hurting religious sentiments
In his complaint, Arora, who is vice-president of Shiv Sena Punjab, said that despite performing at a religious event, the singer performed songs like“Peg Mote Mote” and “Choli ke peeche kya hai” which are vulgar and promote consumption of alcohol. The Ludhiana police have initiated an investigation, but an FIR hasn’t been lodged yet. Arora said that if police fail to register a case against Khan by Monday, they will start a protest
Shiv Sena leader Amit Arora has filed a complaint against Punjabi singer G Khan for allegedly performing songs promoting liquor consumption and vulgarity at a Ganesh Chaturthi programme in Janakpuri.
In his complaint, Arora, who is vice-president of Shiv Sena Punjab, said that despite performing at a religious event, the singer performed songs like“Peg Mote Mote” and “Choli ke peeche kya hai” which are vulgar and promote consumption of alcohol. He told police the singer and organisers of the event hurt religious sentiments.
The Division number 2 police have initiated an investigation, but an FIR hasn’t been lodged yet. Arora said that if police fail to register a case against Khan by Monday, they will start a protest. When contacted, inspector Arshpreet Kaur, station house officer at Division Number 2 police station, said they will take appropriate action after availing legal opinion from the district attorney (legal).
-
Lumpy skin disease: After humans, cattle observing social distancing
After human beings, it is now the turn of cattle and buffaloes to observe social distancing as the state government has banned any kind of movement or gathering of these animals within and outside controlled zones following a rise in Lumpy skin disease (LSD) cases. The notification - issued by principal secretary Jagdish Gupta on Thursday - also banned races, fairs, exhibitions and all such activities that could see a gathering of the bovine species.
-
Construction of Ram temple to cost ₹1800 crore: Trust
A sum of ₹1800 crore will be spent on building the Ram temple in Ayodhya according to a revised estimate, Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth KshetraTrust, said to the media after a meeting in the temple town on Sunday evening. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust also finalised its rules and regulations after the meeting presided over by chairman of the Ram temple construction committee, Nripendra Misra.
-
18-45 age group leads vaccination drive in last 10 days in Pune
In the age group of 18 to 45 years, Pune district reported more vaccination in the last 10 days as compared to other groups, according to data from Co-WIN dashboard that suggests other age groups saw less vaccination. Pune Municipal Corporation health department, immunisation officer, Dr Suryakant Deokar, said that many students in the 12-18 age group are not attending schools regularly because of the festive season.
-
Ludhiana | Khanna police form 6 teams to keep tab on illegal sand mining
Following murderous attack on the teams of mining department by people involved in illegal sand mining in Machhiwara, Khanna police has initiated a drive forming six special teams, led by senior officers, that will patrol along the river sides to keep a tab on the illegal activity during odd hours. Police have identified eight points in Machhiwara alongside Sutlej river from where the accused extract sand illegally at late-night and in wee hours.
-
U.P. govt to help Dalit groups become entrepreneurs
The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to give preference to Dalits who come in groups and in form of societies, seeking various benefits to become entrepreneurs. The government has set up project implementation units (PIUs) in every district that will help these Dalit groups to successfully roll out their business ventures. “The government is also interacting with corporate houses for marketing of products manufactured by these groups of Dalit entrepreneurs,” Lalji Nirmal, chairman, Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Caste Finance and Development Corporation further said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics