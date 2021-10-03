Ludhiana: Cleanliness drive initiated ahead of state transport minister’s visit

A day before the visit of the newly appointed state transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, the local transport officials initiated a cleanliness drive at the Ludhiana bus stand on Saturday.

As per officials, the transport minister is expected to reach the bus stand at around 8 am on Sunday to check the status of cleanliness and operations.

“We have been on our toes since we got to know that the minister will be here on Sunday morning and have been working hard to clean the bus stand,” said a senior transport officer.

Warring had recently directed the transport authorities in the state to perform their duties sincerely and warned them of his frequent surprise checks in the concerned offices in the state.

In his meeting with the department officials at Punjab Bhawan, Chandigarh, on September 29, the minister had directed the officials to remain present at work and ensure the cleanliness of the buses and bus stands in the state.

Following the instructions issued by Warring, Rashpal Singh, general manager of Punjab roadways, Ludhiana, took a meeting of the local officials at the bus stand on Saturday.

“I conveyed the minister’s message to all the employees and told them that negligence at work won’t be tolerated. I directed the staff to reach the office on time and told them that surprise checks can be held anytime now. Moreover, I have asked them to keep the buses and the bus stand clean all the time,” stated Rashpal.

Bus permits for unemployed youth

Warring also directed the state transport authorities to issue bus route permits to the unemployed youth to generate employment among them.

Confirming the same, Rashpal Singh said, “We have been asked to inform the local public so that maximum youth can avail the benefit of the initiative.”

According to him, permits will be issued for a total of 248 different routes in Punjab.

Permits for 864 state buses will be issued including, 502 road permits for national highway routes and 362 for state highways.

“The state transport department will also issue permits for minivans to connect villages with urban areas and generate employment. We have already initiated awareness programmes regarding the same here,” said Tarsem Singh, in-charge, Ludhiana bus stand.