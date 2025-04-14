Menu Explore
Man flung from Peeragarhi flyover after hit by car, dies

ByJignasa Sinha
Apr 14, 2025 06:32 AM IST

A 23-year-old man was killed, and two others were injured, after they halted their scooter on the Peeragarhi flyover in west Delhi, and their stationary two-wheeler was rammed by a car, police officers said on Sunday. The impact was such that the deceased was flung off the flyover and fell around 15 feet to his death, police said.

The deceased, Ansh Singh.
The accused is yet to be identified — police said they only know the car was white, and are checking CCTV footage to determine the exact sequence of events.

Giving details of the incident, officers said the police control room at 7.45pm on Saturday received a call from the Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini about a man who was brought dead after suffering grievous injuries.

The victim was later identified as Ansh Singh, a resident of Palam. Police said he was with his friends Abhimanyu, 21 and Alok, 22, (both identified only by their first name) when the accident occurred.

“The three were returning to Palam from Delhi Technical University after participating in a cricket match. While on the Peeragarhi flyover, one of them received a call and the trio stopped the scooter. During this time, a white car collided with the stationary vehicle. While Ansh fell from the flyover and succumbed to injuries, others suffered minor injuries,” deputy commissioner of police (outer) Sachin Sharma said.

A case of road traffic accident was registered. Police said they are still checking CCTV footage and are conducting an inquiry to confirm the sequence of events. No arrests have been made yet. Police said a detailed probe is being conducted.

