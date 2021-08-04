Home / Cities / Delhi News / 'No arrest in JNU violence case': Centre tells Parliament
On January 5, 2020, around 100 masked and armed individuals unleashed violence at the JNU campus.
delhi news

'No arrest in JNU violence case': Centre tells Parliament

  While replying to the question of DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran, MoS (Home Affairs) Nityanand Rai said the Delhi Police has constituted a special investigation team of the crime branch to investigate the three cases
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 04, 2021 03:50 AM IST

The Centre on Tuesday informed Parliament that the Delhi Police has not arrested anyone in connection with the violence that took place in the Jawaharlal Nehru University in January last year.

While replying to the question of DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran, MoS (Home Affairs) Nityanand Rai said the Delhi Police has constituted a special investigation team of the crime branch to investigate the three cases. “As reported by Delhi Police, no arrest has been made in these cases,” Rai further said.

