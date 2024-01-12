A new medical college named after Lord Ram and Sita, Sriram Janki Medical College and Hospital (SJMCH), will be inaugurated at Narghoghi in Sarairanjan block of Samastipur district of Bihar on January 21. On Jan 21, Nitish to inaugurate medical college named after Ram and Sita

Additional chief secretary (ACS) of state health department, Pratyaya Amrit, confirmed that the preparations were going on for the inauguration of newly built government medical college and hospital on January 21.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Incidentally, the “pran pratishtha” or the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22.

“The medical college has 100 MBBS seats and a 500-bed hospital with OPD service,” an official said.

Samastipur district magistrate (DM) Yogendra Kumar said he was yet to receive a formal communication from the government regarding the inauguration.

The local MLA of Sarairanjan and incumbent finance minister in the Nitish Kumar government, Vijay Kumar Choudhary, couldn’t be immediately reached for his comment, but one of his aides said the event will be attended on January 21 by the chief minister and deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, among others.

The medical college, which is spread over 21 acres of land donated by the Narghoghi-based Sriram Janki Trust, will also have a dharamshala (rest house) for lodging relatives of patients.

Nitish Kumar had launched the construction work of the medical college on November 6, 2019. The project was estimated to cost ₹591 crore.