People who disrespected law taught its meaning: Yogi

Referring to the crackdown on mafias in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that people who never honoured the law had been taught its meaning and that they should never be allowed to rebuild their clout. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addresses an election rally ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, at Sardhana, in Meerut district, Wednesday (PTI)

Addressing a rally in Rajput-dominated Rardhana village in the Sardhana area, which is a part of the Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha constituency, he told the gathering that the opposition would come and try to mislead them. “This is the land of the brave and the brave do not show cowardice. I have come to Sardhana Chaubisi because they will come to mislead you but do not get misled by them... We have explained the meaning of the law to those who never honoured it. Such people should never be allowed to rise back to a position of influence,” he noted.

Former Sardhana MLA Sangeet Som and the party’s pick for the Muzaffarnagar seat, Union Minister Sanjeev Baliyan, shared the dais with the CM.

Members of the Rajput community in Chaubisi (24 Rajput villages) had been expressing their angst against BJP and it’s believed that the rivalry between Som and Balyan was feeding to their anger.

The CM’s rally may be seen as part of a damage-control exercise on part of the BJP after the April 7 mahapanchayat convened by the Rajputs.

Targeting the opposition, he said people who who had dared to play with the honor of daughters during curfews should not be given a chance to flourish.

Baliyan thanked the CM for providing a sports university to Sardhana in the Salawa area.