PMC plans 200-bed super specialty hospital in Naini

Sangam City is poised to welcome a state-of-the-art healthcare facility as the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) embarks on establishing a 200-bed super specialty hospital in Naini. With approval from the state government, PMC has begun the process of empanelling an agency to prepare a financial feasibility report for the ambitious project. Prayagraj Municipal Corporation office in Prayagraj (File)

PMC has formally invited ‘requests for proposal’ from interested parties by November 30 to conduct the study and prepare the report, according to officials.

The feasibility study will analyze the practicality and success potential of the project. It will assess whether to establish a new hospital or expand an existing one, considering various influencing factors. The agency tasked with the study must complete it within 6-8 weeks of being awarded the contract, the officials added.

PMC chief engineer Satish Kumar revealed that the hospital, the first of its kind to operate under the municipal body, is estimated to cost ₹78 crore.

“The hospital will be constructed on an 11,768 sq. mt. land parcel already selected near the newly built e-charging station close to the Toll Plaza in Naini. Funds for the hospital will be raised through municipal bonds, and the process will commence once the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) grants approval,” he stated.

Kumar added that construction work is expected to begin within six months, with infrastructure and construction taking an additional 1 to 1.5 years. “The building will include a basement, ground floor, and four stories as per current plans,” he explained.

The hospital will provide a range of services across key specialties like cardiology, neurology, oncology, orthopedics, gastroenterology, and urology. Advanced departments for nephrology, pulmonary medicine, and minimally invasive surgeries will offer cutting-edge care, officials said.

The hospital will be equipped with state-of-the-art operation theatres and diagnostic facilities, capable of handling complex procedures like cardiovascular and neurosurgical surgeries. It will also provide emergency and critical care services, including intensive and neonatal care. This comprehensive infrastructure aims to position the hospital as a significant healthcare center in the region, offering both routine and specialised treatments under one roof.