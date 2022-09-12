Prayagraj: Police crack trader loot case, two held

Shahganj police on Saturday cracked the sensational loot and assault incident with a trader in Sabzi Mandi area. The fruit trader Mohd Ansar aka Pehalwan was assaulted by two miscreants while he was at his house in dense locality of Sabzi Mandi area on September 7. One of the assailants was wearing a ‘burqa’ while another was wearing a helmet. The miscreants had looted ₹50,000 from the house out of which ₹42,500 have been recovered, police officials said. Earlier, there were reports that ₹14 lakh was looted from the house.

SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey said acting on a tip off, police arrested one Mohd Adnan and his accomplice Tauheed and recovered the looted cash, scooty, burqa, helmet, gloves, rod, knife and other items used in the crime. Police traced the movement of the attackers through CCTV footages and identified them.

Adnan is neighbour of the victim Mohd Ansar and runs a bangle shop. He informed police during questioning that his sister’s marriage was fixed with son of Mohd Ansar’s relative. However, Ansar allegedly intervened and got the marriage cancelled. He even made some objectionable comments against Adnan’s mother.

On another occasion, Ansar had assaulted Adnan’s brother. To take revenge, Adnan and his friend Tauheed planned to attack Ansar at his house. On September 7, Adnan wore a burqa and reached Ansar’s house on a scooty and tried to cut wires of CCTV cameras. They assaulted Ansar as soon as he opened the door. Despite being injured, Ansar offered resistance but Adnan and Tauheed overpowered him and locked him in the bathroom.

The duo searched the house for 57 minutes and then left with ₹50,000 cash.