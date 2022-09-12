Prayagraj reports two more dengue cases
The health department has identified 60 potential hotspots where anti-larval spraying, and cleanliness and sanitation driving have been taken up.
The detection of two new dengue cases on Sunday took the overall count in the district to 36. Officials, however, said 27 patients have since recovered.
District malaria officer (DMO) Dr Anand Kumar Singh said, “Among the nine active cases, one is an 18-year-old woman from Handia and another a 27-year-old man from Dhumanganj in Prayagraj city. Both of them were diagnosed with dengue on Sunday, and are undergoing treatment at private hospitals. Seven patients are in hospital and the other two are seeking treatment at home,” he added.
These areas include Chota Baghara, Salori, Shivkuti, Uchawagari, Rajapur, medical college boys’ hostel campus, Sulem Sarai, Rambagh bus station, Lukerganj, Beniganj, Kalindipuram, New Baihrana, Kydganj, Poora Dalel, Pura Pariyan, Alopibagh slum, Naini PAC colony, Azad Nagar, Jhunsi, Daraganj Prayag ghat, Railway Colony and Civil Lines.
The DMO said a total of 100 beds, including 25 each at Moti Lal Nehru (Colvin) Divisional Hospital, Tej Bahadur Sapru (Beli) Hospital and SRN Hospital, were reserved for dengue patients.
Mysuru royal family recalls 1961 visit of Queen Elizabeth II to Bengaluru
With the demise of Queen Elizabeth II in England, the princess of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, Kamakshi Devi Wadiyar recollected the fond memories of her visit to Bengaluru in 1961. “I was only eight when Her Majesty visited Bengaluru. My father, the Rajya Pramukh of the state, Maharaja Jayachamarajendra Wadeyar, received the queen at the airport. Along with my mother and siblings, I stood watching her arrival from a distance,” Kamakshi Devi recalled.
K’taka CM increases solatium for forest staff to ₹50 lakh
The Karnataka government will hike the solatium from the existing ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh, aimed at ensuring stability and social security to the families of forest officials who died in the line of duty, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday. “You protect the forest, the government will protect you,” he said. This year, an afforestation program will be taken up at a cost of ₹100 crore.
Mathematical proficiency of Class 3 Maha students behind national average: study
Students of Class 3 in Maharashtra government schools have not fared well in mathematical proficiency as compared to the national average, according to a survey conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training. In other categories, such as time measurement, volume measurements and calendar reading, students from Maharashtra have performed near to the national average. In English, Hindi and Marathi languages, Maharashtra students have performed better than the national average.
People dissatisfied with Bharatiya Janata Party rule: Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attacked the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party calling it “both corrupt and conspiratorial”. He said people were dissatisfied with the BJP rule amid all the 'hate-mongering'. “The BJP engages in negative publicity (against adversaries). Baseless and absurd things are being spread about the Samajwadi Party,” he observed. Taking about the previous Samajwadi Party government, Akhilesh said it was a period that saw investments came and development.
Elderly woman, son commit suicide in Ludhiana
Tragedy hit a Raikot family twice as a 35-year-old man ended life by consuming poison after finding out that his mother had committed suicide by jumping into a canal. The man had two children, while his wife used to live separately following a matrimonial dispute Police said the body of the 65-year-old woman, who was a resident of New Model Town, Raikot, was fished out from Daddahoor Canal Bridge on Saturday.
