Punjab governor launches cow protection awareness campaign in Ludhiana

Governor Banwari Lal Purohit on Saturday launched a cow protection awareness campaign, besides inaugurating Dandi Swami Gau Lok Dham Part-II at Panj Peer Road, Hambran, on Saturday.

Accompanied by food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, members of legislative assembly (MLAs) Surinder Dawar, Sanjay Talwar, Kuldeep Singh Vaid, state chief secretary Anirudh Tiwari, Punjab Gau Sewa commission chairman Sachin Sharma, mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, governor Banwari Lal Purohit said the cow protection awareness campaign will be effectively implemented in each district of the state and people would be encouraged to adopt cows in the gaushalas.

He also emphasised the need for more cowsheds equipped with electricity, fodder, drinking water, and medical facility.

Earlier during the day, the governor, along with the state chief secretary, the DC, and the commissioner of police, visited Punjab Agricultural University and appreciated the varsity’s efforts in making the country food-secure.