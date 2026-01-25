Seven from Rajasthan killed, three injured as truck hits car in Gujarat’s Banaskantha

Barmer: Seven people from Rajasthan were killed and three others were injured after a speeding truck, driven on the wrong side, rammed head-on into an Innova car in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on Saturday, police said. Locals helped the police team pull out those trapped inside the vehicle. (Representative photo)

According to police officers, the speeding truck, bearing a Gujarat registration number, collided with the car on the Palanpur–Abu highway near Iqbalgadh in Amirgadh taluka. All seven passengers travelling in the car died, an officer said.

“The collision was so violent that the Innova was reduced to a mangled wreck, with debris strewn across the highway, while the truck overturned after the impact,” the officer added.

Locals helped the police team pull out those trapped inside the vehicle.

“The bodies were later moved to a nearby government hospital for postmortem. The three people critically injured were shifted to a hospital in Palanpur through ambulance services,” the officer added.

Police identified the deceased as Prakash Kalawant (36) from Pali district; Deepak Singh, Mohammad Sharif, Mohammad Hussain and his wife, Jinnat, all residents of Sirohi district. “We are yet to identify the seventh victim. He is a resident of Sirohi district,” the officer said.

Police have registered a case against the truck driver. “Initial probe has revealed that negligence and driving on the wrong side of the road were the main reasons behind the fatal crash. Further investigation into the matter is underway,” the officer said.