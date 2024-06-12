Tripura govt to dig trenches, plant trees to avoid man-animal conflict: Minister

The Tripura government has adopted initiatives such as digging trenches and planting of trees that are not consumed by elephants near human habitations to reduce man-animal conflict. It was decided to cut trenches at vulnerable stretches adjacent to human habitations along the forest areas. (Representative file photo)

The development comes after a series of human-animal conflict incidents from Khowai and Gomati districts of Tripura.

A meeting in this regard was held recently led by forest minister Animesh Debbarma and attended by principal chief conservator of forests (PCCF), chief conservator of forests (CCF), among other officials.

Speaking to media on Tuesday evening, the minister said that they will start with investment of government’s own funds at the two districts in the initial period and later prepare a detailed project report seeking funds from the Centre.

“People in these districts have been suffering due to the conflict for the last 30 years. So, we have decided to erect live fences made of plants like agave, cactus, lemon, ginger that the elephants are known to dislike, would be planted at vulnerable stretches of human habitations adjacent to forest areas”, he said.

He also added that the department also decided to build an underpass at three places at an area near Teliamura in Khowai district where elephants stuck, to allow them to pass under the road to move towards Atharomura reserve forest area.

Several incidents of human-animal conflict were reported in different parts of these districts.

In order to reduce the conflict, the forest department earlier this February, announced to tag elephants with radio collars to track their movements.