What’s the buzz in Pune: July 17 to Aug 1

National e-conference on data mining NCDM 2021- the national e-conference on data Mining & ICT is being organised by the Maharashtra Cosmopolitan Education Society’s Allana institute of management sciences.To register go to https://forms.gle/2A71jKPii7pLzTob9When: July 17Where: Online

Zest Fest: exhibition-cum-sale

Camphor purifies air, while silver jewellery generates positive vibes and when it comes to farsan, it adds taste to your life. All three products on show and for sale. For details contact Paurnima Pawar on 94220 09772When: July 16 onwards (only weekdays); 10am-3pmWhere: 639 Kulkarni wada, Fadtare chowk, Kumthekar road, Sadashiv peth.

Beauty workshopLearn about the properties of ingredients used in products, sterilisation process, with five types of skin brightening products like skin brightening cream, lip lightening cream, skin brightening facewash, skin brightening serum and skin brightening face clay mask.Registration fees: Rs2,700 (including videos and PDF)To register contact +91 8306363530When: July 18Where: Online

Online story telling “What is found here may be found elsewhere, but what is not found here cannot be found elsewhere.” A few stories in the world are as intriguing as the Mahabharata, with its numerous plots and sub plots and characters with strengths and flaws in equal measure.“Stories from the Mahabharata” is an endeavour by Aparna Jaishankar to recreate an interest in this epic.To register please contact 9886294444When: July 18Where: Online

Insider’s guide to content writingAre you losing opportunities due to a lack of knowledge of English language skills? Come and learn the basics of grammar and sentence formation for an in-depth understanding of how content is created.The instructor for this course Ushma Naik, an expert in instructional design and content management, as well as brand psychology. To register go to https://bit.ly/36v277DWhen: July 18Where: Online

Business seminarThe India Japan Business Council (IJBC) will hold two online seminars on ‘India, an Alternative Investment Destination to China’. Topic one will be an Indian economic outlook post-Covid 19 pandemic presented by Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Asset Management. The second topic is on ease of doing business in India, which will deal with ways of doing business in India, presented by Aliff Fazelbhoy, senior partner, ALMT Legal, Advocates & Solicitors, and Vaishakh Kapadia, Partner ALMT Legal, Advocates & Solicitors.To register go to https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0vcO2grzktEtS9WGEAZCeOVhBvlfgU5gjSWhen: July 24 Where: 2021, online

Theatre workshopIAPAR presents an acting workshop facilitated by Vidyanidhee Vanarase. This programme will be conducted offline in a physical space with a limited number of participation keeping with guidelines from the government.For more details call +917775052719 or email us on iapar.office@gmail.comWhen: August 1 to 8; 10 am to 1 pmWhere: Kalachaya Cultural Centre, S B Road