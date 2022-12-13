Bihar Museum signs pact wih Centre to set up conservation lab

PATNA: A conservation laboratory will be developed at the Bihar Museum in Patna at a cost of ₹2 crore, the state’s first lab for the conservation of antiquities and artefacts.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) in this connection was signed by the museum’s director general Anjani Kumar Singh and Lily Pandeya, joint secretary of the Union culture ministry.

“The entire state is dotted with archaeological sites and almost every corner has kept yielding antiquities during even mild digging. The state capital is the ancient Pataliputra which was the capital of the entire country,” Singh said.

“Though the conservation works have been done here, the technology and methods of conservation have become so advanced these days that we need to have a dedicated laboratory for this, “ he added.

Lily Pandeya, who is also director general of the National Museum in Delhi, said the conservation of antiquities and artefacts was important for the maintenance of heritage material. “The Bihar Museum has been known worldwide for its rich collection. But it also has the responsibility to conserve these materials,” she said.

The official said the conservation laboratory at Bihar Museum will cater to the requirements of north India.

Singh added that the lab was being set up with technical support from the National Museum Institute. “This institute has International level exposure and expertise,” he said, adding that the effort was “to provide visitors with a three-dimensional experience of the history and heritage of Bihar.

