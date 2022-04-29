Bihar: Over 100k farmers acquainted with climate-resilient agri methods
PATNA: Over 100,000 farmers have been acquainted with climate-resilient agricultural methods in Bihar since a pilot project was launched for the purpose in 2019 across 40 villages in eight districts. The project was extended to 190 villages across 38 districts in 2020.
Agriculture department officials said the project has shown positive results and may shape the way farming is done in the face of climate challenges to boost not just agricultural production, but also farmer income.
Bihar faces regular droughts and floods which prompted the government to take steps to save agriculture and agriculturists from the growing climate-related vulnerabilities.
“Climate change is threatening agriculture, making farmers vulnerable. It poses a challenge to policymakers. As per several studies, the yield of major cereals like wheat and rice is expected to decline from 10 to 40% by 2050. Managing adverse effects of climate change thus assumes importance for the farmers’ livelihoods and to ensure food security for all. This is particularly challenging for small and marginal farmers who constitute over 90% farming population of Bihar,” said principal secretary (agriculture) N Sarvana Kumar.
He said Borlaug Institute for South Asia (BISA) in Samastipur’s Pusa has been engaged in research on climate-resilient agricultural technologies. “During his visit to the institute a few years ago, chief minister Nitish Kumar appreciated the initiatives started at BISA farm and asked the agriculture department and all agriculture research institutions to prepare a work plan to replicate the technology across the state. Thus, the concept of CRA [climate resilient agriculture] was born.”
The scientists are transferring techniques developed at the BISA farm to the farmers. They include cultivation of crops without conventional tillage, in situ crop residue management, and growing three crops annually with productivity up to 150 quintals per hectare annually. Fourteen cropping systems have been identified for demonstration.
Kumar said the state’s government is fully funding CRA and sanctioned ₹299.13 crore for it for five years. He added that CRA has led to a significant rise in farmers’ income with the reduction in the cost of cultivation and an increase in productivity. “Results showed that the cropping system productivity ranges from 97.31 to 137.62 q/ha, whereas the average cropping system productivity is only about 55 quintals per hectares.”
Kumar said the state government is mobilising farmers to demonstrate climate-resilient technologies.
-
Heatwave condition singes Bengal; temperature crosses 44 degrees Celsius
Purulia at the edge of Chota Nagpur plateau recorded a searing 44.3 degrees Celsius, the highest maximum temperature on Thursday in West Bengal, as its neighbouring districts of Bankura, Jhargram and Paschim Bardhaman also reeled under heatwave conditions, the weather office said.
-
PM Modi inaugurates Semicon India conference in Bengaluru
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday virtually inaugurated India's first Semicon conference in Bengaluru saying that the country has shown the real meaning of business and now it depends on the industry leaders to make India a "vibrant semiconductor ecosystem". The Prime Minister also asserted that the country has an "exceptional" semiconductor design talent, making 20 per cent of the world's engineers.
-
Karnataka CM Bommai likely to discuss cabinet rejig with Shah on May 3
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai who is under pressure to expand or rejig Bommai's cabinet at the earliest, ahead of the Assembly polls next year, on Friday said he would try to discuss in this regard with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is scheduled to visit the city on May 3.
-
Ugandan student's death at Bengaluru Institute hostel sparks protests
A Ugandan student of the Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management, Bengaluru, tragically fell to death from the sixth floor of the University's hostel. The incident has led to huge protests from students. The deceased has been identified as a woman in her early 20s, Agasha Asiina, was a native of Mbarara, in the western region of Uganda and was a final-year student pursuing BBA at the GITAM University.
-
Power plants Delhi sources electricity from getting regular coal supply: NTPC
The NTPC Limited on Friday contradicted the Delhi government's claims that Dadri-II and Unchahar power plants had coal stocks for only up to two days and said both are running at full capacity and receiving regular supplies. The Delhi government on Thursday said coal at two of the five stations it sources power from would last only about one or two days. It requested the Centre to provide enough stock.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics