Bihar power plant mulls temporary closure after staff held hostage by villagers
- Bihar would be deprived of 150 MW power if the NTPC were to shut down its BTPS plant.
The NTPC was mulling temporary closure of its Barauni Thermal Power Station (BTPS), located in Bihar’s Begusarai district, after villagers laid siege to the power plant, demanding compensation for the accidental death of a contractual labourer on national highway (NH) 28, on Tuesday afternoon.
Incensed villagers blocked all entry and exit points to the BTPS plant and virtually held around 750 plant officials and CISF security staff hostage. The Begusarai district administration hasn’t yet intervened to deescalate the situation.
Earlier on Tuesday, the district administration had removed the blockade from NH-28 but allowed the protesting villagers to squat in front of the BTPS gate on the adjacent road, hampering the functioning of the power plant.
“We may have to temporarily shut the plant if the villagers do not lift the blockade, which has continued for 22 hours now. Our personnel are fatigued, as they are continuously working since yesterday,” said NTPC spokesman Vishwanath Chandan.
“Essential supplies to our campus like milk and medicines have also been blocked. Many of our personnel are over 50 years of age and need medication. They are unable to go home as protestors have blocked their exit and at the same time are also not allowing workmen of other shifts to enter our premises. The NTPC has absolutely no correlation with the road traffic accident on NH-28,” he added.
Ramashish Thakur, 56, a contractual labourer with an outsourced firm, working for the NTPC, was killed after being hit by a speeding vehicle while returning home from work Tuesday afternoon. The villagers are now demanding compensation to the bereaved family.
“It’s difficult to understand why the NTPC Barauni employees, deployed on essential services, have been made hostage for the last 22 hours when the contractual worker died in a road accident on NH 28,” said Chandan.
Begusarai district magistrate Arvind Kumar Verma, said, “We are going to give an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh to the next of the kin of the deceased under the disaster management act. The NTPC or its contractor has to fulfil some insurance obligations. Our officers, representatives of the NTPC and the police are presently having talks with the protesting villagers. We will resolve the issue within an hour.”
The NTPC, however, did not see any reason for the protesting villagers to hold their staff at ransom.
“The contractor, who engaged the said worker, has to fulfil statutory compliances under the labour law, which also includes extending benefits under the Employees’ State Insurance scheme, etc. There is no question of denial of his (worker’s) legitimate dues; so there should not be any reason for protest,” added Chandan.
The BTPS, which the state had transferred to the NTPC in December 2018, has an installed capacity of 360 MW presently. Bihar would be deprived of 150 MW power if the NTPC were to shut down its BTPS plant. The NTPC supplies almost 70% of the state’s average daily allocation of power from central utilities that was between 4,000 MW and 4,500 MW.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar power plant mulls temporary closure after staff held hostage by villagers
- Bihar would be deprived of 150 MW power if the NTPC were to shut down its BTPS plant.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Without chairperson and members, Bihar women’s commission is failing victims
- The current situation only complicates the existing challenges for the commission that is already grappling with cases pending for the last several months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'If cops behave like this…': Tejashwi Yadav visits murdered IndiGo manager's kin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar top cop reviews Indigo manager murder case in Patna, breakthrough expected
- The DGP said the police had got some important clues after interrogating several persons and is expecting to work the case out, soon. The DGP also said that contract killers were employed to kill Rupesh Kumar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Multi post EVMs to be used in Bihar panchayat polls for the first time
- The use of EVMs in rural polls in Bihar is going to take place for the first time but many other states, namely Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, have used voting machines for panchayat polls held in the last few years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar LIC office under lens for selling insurance policy to Afghan national
- LIC policy was soled to the Afghan national based on forged documents. Besides the birth certificate, proof of residence and a photograph are needed to open an insurance policy with the LIC.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kidnappers used 20 different phone numbers to dodge police, caught in 24hrs
- A police team led by the district intelligence unit (DIU) in-charge, Santosh Kumar Verma, cracked the case.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
62% turnout on day 1 of vaccination drive in Bihar, tepid response to Covaxin
- As many as 18,122 beneficiaries out of a target of 29,240 across 301 session sites got the first dose of the vaccine in Bihar on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Don’t fear, it’s safe,' says sanitary staff who gets first vaccine jab in Bihar
- 35-year-old Babu was the first to receive the jab among 4.64 lakh healthcare workers in Bihar on Saturday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Helpless and tired’: Tejashwi attacks Bihar CM after he loses his cool
- Kumar on Friday while speaking to reporters lost his cool at those who questioned him regarding the state of law and order in Bihar citing the death of IndiGo Patna station manager Rupesh Singh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar Congress vows not to let farm laws take effect; march to support farmers
- Congress workers raised slogan against the Central government over its reluctance to repeal the farm laws, which protesting farmers fear would make them vulnerable to exploitation by big corporates.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nitish Fumes as journalists question him on murder case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanitation worker, driver to be first in Bihar to get Covid-19 vaccine
- Amit Kumar, an ambulance driver at the IGIMS, would be the second to be vaccinated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Upset with questions on Indigo manager murder case, Nitish tears into Opposition
- Kumar attacked the Opposition led by RJD and suggested that they should look at the crime record when they were in power in Bihar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 held in Bihar for gang raping minor, damaging her eyes, survivor critical
- The survivor was gang raped and her eyes were damaged by the accused so that she is not able to identify the culprits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox