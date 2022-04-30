Part of under-construction bridge on Ganga in Bihar caves in, probe ordered
A portion of the superstructure of under-construction mega bridge on the river Ganga in Bihar, linking Khagaria with Bhagalpur, caved in near Sultanganj Friday night allegedly under the impact of storm and rains that lashed the area, officials said.
The four-lane bridge, located about 35 km west from Bhagalpur, is being built by SP Singla Constructions Limited for the Bihar Pul Nirman Nigam Limited (BRPNNL) at a cost of ₹1710.77 crore.
Reports said that 18 box girders on each side of the pillar number five from Sultanganj side, which were connected with steel ropes, slid down. As the incident took place in night, work was not in progress and hence no casualty has been reported so far.
BRPNNL managing director Sanjay Kumar said a team of experts would inspect the site for taking necessary action.
Engineers of Bihar government’s road construction department (RCD) said it was not a minor accident. “Caving in of the slabs of an under-construction bridge is a major technical lapse. The casualty of life and damage to property would have been great had the accident taken place in areas of human activities,” said a superintending engineer.
Sultanganj MLA Lalit Narayan Mandal said chief minister Nitish Kumar has ordered an inquiry into the incident. “The possibility of use of substandard materials in construction of the bridge cannot be ruled out. It’s a matter of worry if the bridge could not sustain gusty winds,” he said.
The construction of the 30-span bridge between Sultanganj (in Bhagalpur) and Aguani Ghat (in Khagaria) started in 2014 and was due to complete in 2019. However, the work could not complete owing to procedural delays in land acquisition and prevalence of Covid-19 pandemic, officials said.
The 3.11-km-long bridge is being made with extradosed spans and a high level observatory to offer the passers-by a panoramic view of the river. An extradosed bridge is a hybrid structure between the classic cable-stayed and cantilever-girder types.
KTPS forms environmental surveillance committee to oversee pollution abatement
Mumbai: A day after the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board served MAHAGENCO's Khaparkheda Thermal Power Station with a show cause notice over failure to restore a 258-acre ash pond in nearby Nandgaon village, the chief engineer, KTPS, announced the creation of a 17-member Environment Surveillance Committee to oversee measures for abatement of pollution caused due to the plant's operations. The creation of the committee, according to Shripad Dharmadhikary of Manthan Adhyayan Kendra in Pune, is a positive move.
Call us BMC not MCGM, says civic body
Mumbai The Mumbai civic body has issued a circular, asking its officers to address the country's richest municipal corporation as BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation and not Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, to avoid confusion. The general administration department of the BMC said that 16 years ago in 1996, Bombay became Mumbai and Greater Bombay was named BrihanMumbai. Hence, everyone should call it BMC instead of MCGM.
MRVC to conduct flood vulnerability and mitigation assessment on CR and WR
In a bid to prevent flooding of the railway tracks during monsoon, the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation will undertake a flood vulnerability and mitigation assessment for Central and Western Railway lines. Locations including Nala Sopara on the Western Railway and Vikhroli - Kanjurmarg railway section on the Central Railway have recently been identified as new flood-prone locations.
Teen held for killing 40-year-old former lover
The police on Saturday arrested a 19-year-old girl and apprehended two minor boys for killing a 40-year-old man with whom Jadhav had a relationship. Patil was identified as Sanjay Vasudev Patil, 40, a resident of Pathare building along Agarkarwadi road in Shikshak Colony, Chakan, according to the police. The arrested girl was identified as Neha Rohidas Jadhav, 19, a resident of Ambethan in Khed, Pune.
68-year-old man killed in hit-and-run in Kondhwa
A 68-year-old two-wheeler rider was killed in a head-on collision with a tanker truck in Kondhwa on Friday afternoon. The tanker driver fled the spot without stopping to help him. The deceased man was identified as Rajendra Chandrakant Jadhav, 68, a resident of Vidyaniketan-Handewadi road in Kanade nagar area of Undri. The incident happened on the road in front of Clover Highland in the NIBM Road area of Kondhwa around noon on Friday.
