Amidst new Covid-19 sub-variant reported, doctors advise booster shots

In light of the Covid-19 virus constantly mutating and new variants and sub-variants being reported in India and other parts of the world, doctors have advised to take precautionary booster doses for SARS-CoV-2. Several Pharma companies are working on vaccines covering a broader type of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. However, the mass Covid immunisation programme conducted by the government has proved to cut down mortality and morbidity amongst the infected, despite the large number of new sub-variants and mutations of the virus being reported. Mass Covid immunisation programme conducted by the government has proved to cut down mortality and morbidity amongst the infected, despite the large number of new sub-variants and mutations of the virus being reported. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Thus far, India has reported a total of 22 cases of new Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1, forcing health departments to take necessary precautions to prevent the virus from spreading. JN.1 is a sub-lineage of Omicron and vaccines that are made against Omicron will be effective against this new sub-variant. Fortunately, the Omicron variant was found to cause mild symptomatic infection not seen associated with severe disease or hospitalization, said, the doctors.

Dr Rajesh Karyakarte, head of the Microbiology department at BJ Medical College and state coordinator for genome sequencing, said, given the surge in Covid-19 cases and detection of JN.1, a new sub-lineage of omicron, it is suggested to get precautionary doses.

“The Covid-19 pandemic experience has shown vaccination is helpful in the prevention of severe disease. The immunity starts to wane after six months, and it is advised to take a booster dose after every six months. Ideally, the high-risk category people should regularly take Covid-19 booster doses similar to regular flu immunisation,” he said.

Since the pandemic, the SARS-CoV-2 has evolved rapidly to elude immunity. Following this the government started precautionary doses for the vulnerable population. There are currently few vaccines available in India and other countries that are updated boosters tailored to omicron strains. However, the response from people for booster or precautionary doses in the country unfortunately has been poor.

Dr Ameet Dravid, infectious disease expert at Noble Hospital, said, the response to the precautionary doses in India is discouraging the company’s manufacturing booster shots with exact matches with the latest variants currently circulating.

“The manufacturing becomes cost-effective for the companies only if the doses are manufactured in millions. However, the old Covid-19 vaccines with old variants have given enough cross-immunity to the people in the protection of the infection caused by the new sub-variant of SARS-CoV-2,” he, said.

Dr Dravid further said that countries like the US and few countries in Europe have the XBB.1.5 booster which might work as a protection against the JN.1 vaccine. But in India, there was not much havoc due to the omicron variant considering mortality and morbidity due to which it was not included in the Covid-19 immunization programme.

“If a new vaccine is made available which will include the variants currently circulating it could enhance protection with a better immune response,” he said.