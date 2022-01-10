Home / Cities / Pune News / Bhima Koregaon case: Commission suspends all hearings citing rise in Covid-19 cases
pune news

Bhima Koregaon case: Commission suspends all hearings citing rise in Covid-19 cases

PUNE The Bhima Koregaon Commission which is conducting the hearings in connection with the Bhima Koregaon riots which took place on Jan 1, 2018 has suspended its hearings in the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases and new government guidelines
Pune, India - December 31, 2017: Book Launch in 'Elgar Parishad' at Shanivarwada in Pune, India, on Sunday, December 31, 2017. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Pune, India - December 31, 2017: Book Launch in 'Elgar Parishad' at Shanivarwada in Pune, India, on Sunday, December 31, 2017. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Published on Jan 10, 2022 08:40 PM IST
Copy Link
ByNadeem Inamdar

PUNE The Bhima Koregaon Commission which is conducting the hearings in connection with the Bhima Koregaon riots which took place on Jan 1, 2018 has suspended its hearings in the wake of the rising Covid-19 cases and new government guidelines.

Commission secretary V V Palnitkar said, “In view of the growing threat of Covid-19 and Omicron cases, the commission has suspended its hearings. Depending upon the circumstances, the commission may resume its hearings from Jan 31, 2022 onwards.”

The state government recently granted the ninth extension to Bhima Koregaon Commission till June 30, 2022, and directed it to complete the remaining work and submit the final report by the said date. The two-member commission was constituted on February 19, 2018, by the Devendra Fadnavis government. However, due to Covid-19, lack of manpower, and on an occasion, government apathy has led to delay for the commission to submit the report.

The commission will begin its next and final hearing from January 18. During the tenure of the commission, as many as 30 witnesses have deposed before the commission and 25 have been examined so far.

Earlier the commission had been given the eighth extension from August 2 until December 31,2021 by the state home department after a high-level meeting on the extension issue was held in Mumbai.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out