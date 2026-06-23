PUNE: In a swift operation, Pune police successfully rescued a 17-year-old girl, who had gone missing from Kondhwa, from Tatanagar railway station in Jharkhand. The teenager went missing on Thursday evening, prompting an intensive search operation by the police and her family. Cops rescue Kondhwa missing teen from Jharkhand railway station

The girl’s family reportedly received a ransom demand through a video call. Police used technical analysis and digital tracking to trace the teen’s movements across states, leading them to Tatanagar railway station, where they located the girl and took her into protective custody.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Santosh Khetmalas, senior inspector at Kondhwa police station, said, “The victim was rescued safely from the Azad Hind Express train at the Tatanagar railway station in Jharkhand.”

He further said that when the investigating team probed the ransom demand made via a video call, they discovered the victim’s father paid ₹50,000 to cyber fraudsters. These fraudsters impersonated kidnappers to fleece the family after they found a photo of the missing girl on social media which her father had posted. To exploit the situation to their benefit, the fraudsters made the ransom demand call. A separate case has been registered at the Kondhwa police station regarding this cyber fraud.

The rescued girl has since been reunited with her parents. Police have not yet disclosed details about the girl’s disappearance and the subsequent cyber fraud, citing ongoing investigations.