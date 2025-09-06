Drive to screen women for cancer falls flat in Pune division

The ongoing campaign to screen over 42 lakh women across the Pune division for oral, breast, and cervical cancer has made little headway with only 34% coverage reported so far, as per a recent review. Despite being launched on February 9, 2025, progress on the statewide screening campaign is ‘far below expectations’, especially in Pune where only 27% of women have been screened, officials said. District civil surgeons and health officers have been asked to submit a detailed action plan for cancer screening and the cancer diagnostic van operations up to March 2026. This has to be submitted by September 15, 2025. (HT PHOTO)

Newly appointed deputy director of health services, Pune division, Dr Bhagwan Pawar, on August 29 reviewed the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) and the ongoing cancer screening and awareness campaign via video conference. District surgeons; civil surgeons; district health officers; medical officers; and nodal officers from the Pune, Satara, and Solapur districts participated in the meeting.

According to the review, cancer screening performance remains poor with only 27% coverage in Pune; 40% in Satara and Solapur; and just 34% across the division. “The screening figures are much below the required prevalence and detection rates. A micro-level action plan must be prepared for achieving the state’s target,” Dr Pawar said. He has directed district health officers to prepare micro-level action plans, step up weekly health camps, and ensure better use of the ‘cancer diagnostic van’ to improve detection rates. Authorities have stressed that the van should be deployed strategically in areas lacking specialist doctors, and awareness drives must be conducted in villages before its arrival.

Dr Pawar said, “Regular field visits, coordination among medical staff, and strong public awareness campaigns will be crucial. Effective implementation of cancer screening and diagnostic services is essential to protect women’s health across the Pune division.” Special weekly health camps will now be organised at sub-centres, primary health centres, and rural and district hospitals. Community participation through ASHA workers and health staff will be key to spreading awareness and identifying suspected cases, officials said.

District civil surgeons and health officers have been asked to submit a detailed action plan for cancer screening and the cancer diagnostic van operations up to March 2026. This has to be submitted by September 15, 2025.

The statewide screening campaign aims to screen two crore women for oral, breast and cervical cancer as well as hypertension, diabetes and anaemia. The Pune division, with a population of 1.93 crore, has set a target of screening over 42.6 lakh women.