Fear forces senior citizens to abandon morning walks altogether

PUNE: The death of a 77-year-old man on June 14 after being attacked with iron rods by four robbers who waylaid him during an early morning walk in Aundh has shocked senior citizens into changing and even abandoning their everyday lifestyle. Fear has gripped elder citizens forcing many of them to drastically alter their schedules or abandon morning walks altogether. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Fear has gripped elder citizens forcing many of them to drastically alter their schedules or abandon morning walks altogether. Several senior citizens are now opting to venture out only in groups, seeking safety in numbers amid heightened concerns over personal safety.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

According to Arun Rode, president, Federation of Senior Citizens’ Organisation (FESCOM), “Many have been forced to change their lifestyle by going for late morning walks. In our Baner-Pashan area, many have decided to step out from their homes in groups as a precautionary measure.”

After completing early morning rituals, many senior citizens would take care of grandchildren when their sons/daughters went to work. With morning walks delayed though, these elders have been finding it difficult to impossible to keep up with their hitherto schedules. As a result, many of them have given up on their morning walks altogether.

Rode said, “One such group of senior citizens in Kothrud has given up the use of wearables as incidents of chain-snatching and theft are on the rise. Many are questioning the law-and-order situation in the city, he said. According to FESCOM, senior citizens have now become soft targets for criminals.

Makrand Tilloo from Navchaitanya Hasyayog Parivar who runs the Hasyayog Centre for senior citizens, said, “Yes after the Aundh incident, senior citizens are afraid. There is fear among them, especially those living alone, while stepping out of their homes early in the morning. Given the presence of health issues, morning walks are essential for senior citizens. Hence, they are seeking other options in order to cope up with this change.”

The police have already formed the Bharosa Cell for children, women and senior citizens but according to FESCOM, there is need for a dedicated senior citizens’ police cell for quick action on alerts/queries raised by senior citizens across the city.

The Aundh incident has triggered a larger conversation about the safety of senior citizens in public spaces across Pune. FESCOM has demanded increased vigilance in gardens and walking areas to ensure protection of vulnerable members.