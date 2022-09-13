Four booked for beating stray dog to death in Lonavla
The Lonavla police on Tuesday booked four persons on charges of subjecting a stray dog to cruelty before beating it to death near Swarangan Society in New Tungarli
The Lonavla police on Tuesday booked four persons on charges of subjecting a stray dog to cruelty before beating it to death near Swarangan Society in New Tungarli.
The accused have been identified as Nitin Vidappa Ahire, Rajesh Ganesh Acharya, Sanjay Vasu Acharya and Mohan Yadav of Swarangan Society in Gold Valley, Tungarli.
According to a complaint filed by Priyanka Balaporia (31) who runs a pet shop at Lonavla, on September 7, the accused were hitting three stray dogs till one animal went silent. Then they transported the dog’s body and dumped it at an unknown place, and abandoned the other two seriously injured dogs.
Police probe revealed that these dogs had bitten humans in the past.
Sitaram Dubal, inspector at Lonavla police station, said, “The accused are caretakers of bungalows on Lonavla premises. They said that the dogs were shouting at them always. We have registered a case and issued notice to them.”
The Lonavla police have registered a case under Sections 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
-
Man booked for embezzling ₹3.95 crore from manufacturing firm’s accounts
Police have booked a man for allegedly embezzling ₹3.95 crore from the bank accounts of a private firm where he worked for 15 years, officials said on Tuesday. According to cops, the suspect joined the firm as an assistant accounts officer in 2007. He started embezzling funds in 2012 and continued to do so till 2020, the firm's internal inquiry revealed. The suspect stopped attending office on January 18 this year and was later terminated.
-
Electricity theft of ₹706 crore identified in 5 years
The Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam has identified electricity theft of ₹706.82 crore, and recovered ₹378 crore in fines over the last five years, after carrying out more than 6 lakh surprise checks across 10 districts in south Haryana, officials said on Tuesday. The highest number of theft incidents were reported from Bhiwani (2295), Palwal (2075), Gurugram (1559), Hisar (1508) and Jind (1326) in the last 12 months.
-
Suspects impersonating loan recovery agents snatch SUV, extort money from Gurugram man
Police booked four people for allegedly extorting money from a man and snatching his car after taking him to a secluded place in Bhondsi on September 8, officials said on Tuesday. According to cops, the suspects intercepted Sharad Chandra Haryana's car near Maruti Kunj, identifying themselves as loan recovery agents. Police said the suspects first intercepted Sharad's car near Maruti Kunj on August 5 when he was with family.
-
Ludhiana administration clears illegal encroachments on roads in Jagraon
In a joint drive by the municipal corporation, civil and police administration, illegal encroachments were removed under the Jagraon bridge on Tuesday to ease the traffic movement. Illegal vends and autorickshaws were removed by the administration from public roads. Sub-divisional magistrate Vikas Hira said traffic signages would be installed; zebra lines and parking lines would also be marked to facilitate commuters and areas would be strictly monitored to curb illegal encroachments.
-
Police evacuate Leela Hotel following hoax bomb threat
At least 700 people were evacuated from Gurugram's Leela Hotel during a two-hour-long search operation on Tuesday, following a call which reported a bomb threat at 11.45am. The call was later found to be a hoax made by a 25-year-old autistic man. The caller was tracked down soon after but police decided not to pursue any legal action against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics