Mohol instructs PMC to finish incomplete road work 

As the work to concretise roads in the city before monsoon has been delayed, citizens and political leaders expressed anger about the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) shoddy work across the city. Many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and citizens present for the meeting expressed displeasure and raised the issue of ongoing road works in the city during the rainy season. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/ HT)

Murlidhar Mohol, the Minister of State (Mos) for Civil Aviation and Cooperative sector on Monday held a meeting with civic officials to review various development works in the city. Many Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and citizens present for the meeting expressed displeasure and raised the issue of ongoing road works in the city during the rainy season.

The former BJP corporators also marked that several roads in the city have been dug up in the past few months, causing inconvenience to citizens across the city.

Vijay Joshi who uses Mitramandal Road daily said, “It is unfortunate that the civic authorities take three months to repair just one km of stretch. For many days, the work is closed which indicates that PMC is in no hurry to repair the stretch. The previous road was in perfectly fine condition, but for some reason, the civic workers dug that up and have made commuting tricky for nearby residents. These are just gimmicks to encourage corruption.”

BJP’s former corporator Mahesh Wable said, “The work on the road between Mitramandal Chowk and Treasure Park is at a standstill. The tenure for the completion of this road is already over. The incomplete road is affecting the citizens.”

Road department head Aniruddha Pawaskar said, “It is true that the road work between Mitramandal Chowk to Treasure Park has been delayed. There are complaints about the road. But the cement concrete road needs more time. We will call the contractor and instruct him to finish the work as early as possible. Even we will try to impose a fine on it.”