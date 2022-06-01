Monsoon to be above normal in Maha: IMD
PUNE The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday forecasted an ‘above normal monsoon’ for Maharashtra. Rainfall in June is also likely to be in the normal range. Weather scientists noted that the monsoon may reach the southern part of Maharashtra by around June 5 but its progress across the state is likely to be delayed.
Speaking during an online press conference, Mrutunjaya Mohapatra, director-general meteorology (DGM), IMD, said that the monsoon may reach Maharashtra around June 5. “The progress of the southwest monsoon will be slow and so, we have not yet predicted the exact date. However, many parts of the state will start getting good pre-monsoon rainfall,” he said. He added that the monsoon season – which is from June to September - will be above normal.
“According to various weather forecasting models, it is clear that during the monsoon season, the rainfall in central India, which includes Maharashtra and Pune, will be normal or above normal. The weather department has also updated the monsoon forecast for India. As a result, over central India, IMD has forecasted that the monsoon will be 106% of the long period average (LPA). Whereas for India, the monsoon will be 103% of the LPA,” said Mohapatra.
For the month of June, rainfall in Maharashtra will be normal to above normal, Mohapatra added. “Maximum and minimum temperature during the month of June will be below normal in many parts of Maharashtra. The weather is likely to remain pleasant in most parts of the state,” said Mohapatra.
He added that overall, the monsoon over the rainfed region of India is likely to be good, giving respite to farmers. “The southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over the monsoon core zone, which consists of most of the rainfed agricultural regions, is most likely to be above normal that is more than 106% of LPA,” said Mohapatra.
Weather in Pune
According to IMD, Pune city has reported a pre-monsoon rainfall deficient by 44.3 millimetre from March 1 to May 31. During this time, Pune city has reported just 1.9 mm rainfall.
“Very light rainfall is likely in Pune city on June 1 and June 2 along with thunderstorms and lightning. After that, the sky will remain cloudy in Pune,” said IMD officials.
