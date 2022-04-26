Mumbai, Pune account for 80% of Covid active cases in state

Pune: Two districts in the state, Mumbai and Pune, account for 80% of Covid active cases in the state. The sudden surge of virus cases has affected only the two districts as most others continue to report zero new cases and zero active Covid cases. Of the 929 active cases in Maharashtra, 739 are from Mumbai and Pune as per the state health records.

As of April 25, the state reported about 929 active Covid cases which included hospitalisations and also home isolation of which Mumbai saw the highest with 532 active cases followed by Pune with 207 active Covid cases and Thane 83 active cases.

As of Monday, 13 districts of 35 have reported zero active cases. These include Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Sangli, Nandurbar, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Buldhana, Washim, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara and Chandrapur districts.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said, “Currently the surge is reported in only Mumbai and Pune while most other districts in the state are stable. We have asked all district authorities to increase testing to keep a watch on surge and also the genetic testing labs to continue to do genome sequencing to identify any new variant in the state. As of now, no new variant has been reported in the state.”