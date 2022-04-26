Mumbai, Pune account for 80% of Covid active cases in state
Pune: Two districts in the state, Mumbai and Pune, account for 80% of Covid active cases in the state. The sudden surge of virus cases has affected only the two districts as most others continue to report zero new cases and zero active Covid cases. Of the 929 active cases in Maharashtra, 739 are from Mumbai and Pune as per the state health records.
As of April 25, the state reported about 929 active Covid cases which included hospitalisations and also home isolation of which Mumbai saw the highest with 532 active cases followed by Pune with 207 active Covid cases and Thane 83 active cases.
As of Monday, 13 districts of 35 have reported zero active cases. These include Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Sangli, Nandurbar, Latur, Osmanabad, Akola, Buldhana, Washim, Yavatmal, Wardha, Bhandara and Chandrapur districts.
Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said, “Currently the surge is reported in only Mumbai and Pune while most other districts in the state are stable. We have asked all district authorities to increase testing to keep a watch on surge and also the genetic testing labs to continue to do genome sequencing to identify any new variant in the state. As of now, no new variant has been reported in the state.”
Mercury touched 40.1 degrees Celsius in Pune 3 times in April
PUNE Despite the scorching heat, Pune in April has been relatively cooler than expected. Since the beginning of April, mercury levels have touched 40.1 degrees Celsius only on three occasions as per data furnished by the India Meteorological Department. On April 7, April 8, and April 26 this year, Shivajinagar reported day temperatures of 40.1 degrees Celsius. Other parts of the city like Chinchwad and Lavale reported day temperatures higher than 41 degrees Celsius.
Bhalswa fire: Gopal Rai asks Delhi pollution panel to submit report in 24 hours
As many as 10 fire tenders of the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) have been on the spot, trying to douse the flames since 5.45pm. A senior north MCD official said the corporation has deployed excavators to dump sand on the source of the fire.
UP: Four die, 34 injured in Lalitpur accident
Four people were killed and 34 others suffered injuries when a private bus fell into a nullah about 20 feet down in a bid to save a motorcyclist on Mahroni road in Lalitpur district on Tuesday evening, police said. The motorcyclist, who too was hit, also died. Expressing his grief over the loss of life in the mishap, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed the officials concerned to ensure best treatment to the injured.
UP: Newly elected 36 MLCs take oath
All the 36 newly elected members of the UP Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad) were administered oath in the presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath here on Tuesday. UP Legislative Council chairman Kunwar Manvendra Singh administered the oath to the new MLCs at a simple ceremony at Tilak Hall here. Besides the CM, prominent among those who attended the function included deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya besides parliamentary affairs and finance minister Suresh Khanna.
Wanted criminal arrested after encounter in Lucknow
A criminal carrying a reward of ₹15,000 on hArush'shead, was arrested after an encounter under Indiranagar police station in Lucknow on Tuesday. ADCP North Prachi Singh said the criminal -- Arush Arora alias Luv-- suffered bullet injuries in both his legs during the encounter. She said teams from Gudamba police station, Indiranagar police station and crime branch chased Arush from Scorpio Club of Gudamba. Arush entered into the Kukrail jungle and started firing.
