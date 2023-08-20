NHAI to now construct FOB at Chandani Chowk flyover for pedestrian safety

A week after the inauguration of the multilevel Chandani Chowk flyover, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has realised the importance of a foot-overbridge (FOB) and decided to construct the same for the safety of pedestrians. NHAI will construct a foot-overbridge (FOB) at Chandani Chowk flyover safety of pedestrians (HT FILE PHOTO)

The multilevel Chandani Chowk flyover was inaugurated a week ago by union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari. The ₹865 crore flyover has been constructed to ease traffic congestion at Chandni Chowk – a major intersection linking Bavdhan, NDA, Pashan, Mulshi Road, Paud Road and the Mumbai-Bangalore bypass – with financial contribution from both the Centre and Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). Chandani Chowk had become a major chokepoint, primarily due to direct connectivity with the Information Technology (IT) Park at Hinjewadi via the highway.

While pedestrians had been demanding a FOB or subway during the construction of the flyover, the same was not considered by the NHAI. However, a week into the inauguration of the flyover and the NHAI has realised that a FOB or subway is needed for pedestrians to cross the highway safely.

Sudhir Kamant, a resident of Bavdhan, said, “Actually, the NHAI should have built a FOB/subway for pedestrians to cross the road at the Chandani Chowk flyover. This is bad planning as pedestrians were not taken into consideration while designing the flyover.”

A resident of Kothrud said, “There is high risk of accidents as many stops are made on the road by private cars, buses and auto-rickshaws travelling from Mumbai to Pune and Satara. Pedestrians should be considered in every road-related project.”

Acknowledging the risks involved and prioritising the citizens’ safety, Pune guardian minister Chandrakant Patil said, “The original proposal of the Chandani Chowk project did not include a FOB. Hence, one has to currently cross the highway dangerously from Pashan-Bavdhan-Kothrud to Mumbai and from Mulshi to Satara and Pashan to Kothrud. Taking into consideration the possibility of accidents, I brought the matter to the notice of union minister Gadkari.”

“Accordingly, a proposal to construct a new pedestrian bridge between Pashan and Mulshi has been sent for approval through the NHAI. Therefore, a new pedestrian bridge (FOB) will be constructed at Chandani Chowk and this bridge will be useful and important for the safety of citizens. I appeal to all citizens of Pune not to risk their lives while crossing the highway but take special care while doing so,” Patil said.

Sanjay Kadam, project director of NHAI, said, “Construction of the FOB will take at least two to three months. It will be 115 metres in length and will be constructed to cross the highway at the Pashan corner. It is not part of the project. We are doing it as an additional safety for pedestrians.”

The 16.98 kilometres’ Chandani Chowk flyover was built at a cost of ₹865 crore. It includes the 2.3 kilometres’ long Chandni Chowk interchange. It has two lanes internal and two lanes external service on both sides of the Mumbai-Bengaluru highway. A total eight ramps have been constructed heading in eight different directions from the same interchange, providing strong connectivity to various areas. It took five years to complete the project.

